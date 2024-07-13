Some of the team providing free dental care in Elgin this week. From left, Anita Ngatu, Thelma Dingle, Julia Parker, Sheree Savage, Ron Flores, Mike Stephenson, Robbie Parker, Marnia Evans and Dallas Poi. Photo / Matai O'Connor
Young mums in Elgin have been getting their dental pain relieved, thanks to free treatment from Trinity Koha Dental Clinic in partnership with Turanga Health.
Getting the clinic to Gisborne is the result of the Tairāwhiti Locality Prototype steering group working with Trinity Koha and health providers across Tairāwhiti.
A locality is a place-based approach to improving the health of populations, as well as a mechanism for organising health and social services to meet the needs identified by whānau, the community and mana whenua.
Turanga Health population health kaiwhakahaere Dallas Poi said they were the first to put up their hand for the roll-out.
YSA, part of the global Christian movement Youth With A Mission (YWAM) is a charity that provides medical care to isolated Pacific communities. It travels to islands on a 48-metre German-built vessel repurposed as a medical ship and renamed M/V YWAM KOHA.
The advent of Covid-19 put paid to Julia and her husband going to the islands but a YSA board member had the idea of offering dental services in New Zealand instead.
Since then, they have been working across the North Island helping people with their dental needs.
All of the workers are volunteers.
“The dentists love being able to help those who need it,” Parker said.
“There are so many barriers to getting people to the dentist. They could be scared or money is an issue. By partnering with Turanga Health, we can open more doors for people. Seeing their smile after coming out of the dental clinic makes it all worth it.”
Tairawhiti Locality steering group has been working with Tairāwhiti Toitu Te Ora Iwi Māori Partnership Board (IMPB) for the benefit of whānau, hapū, iwi and community, and this clinic is one of the results of that.
Tairāwhiti Toitū Te Ora co-chair Tania Rauna said following the place-based approach, they would test its effectiveness with whānau to establish it as an ongoing service in the community.
“This service has been a long time coming and we are extremely grateful to the efforts of the Locality Steering Group, who through all of the changes and upheaval, have kept our whānau voice at the forefront and delivered on a dental service that will go out to our communities to deliver closer to home.”
The clinic will be in Ūawa Tolaga Bay at Hauiti Hauora from Tuesday to Thursday next week.
Matai O’Connor, Ngāti Porou, has been a journalist for five years and Kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years