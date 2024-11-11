The site for the Papareireiā Solar Farm on farmland near Maungatūroto in Northland. Photo / Supplied.

Construction has begun on a new $40 million 21MW solar array on farmland near Maungatūroto, Northland.

The new solar farm is expected to be built in 2025, and estimated to generate up to 32 GWh of clean energy each year, enough to power 4000 Kiwi homes. About 3300 tonnes of carbon emissions will be reduced a year, thanks to the clean energy.

The only customer receiving the new energy will be listed company Ryman Healthcare, which owns 40 retirement villages across Aotearoa, after it signed a 10-year exclusive supply agreement via an innovative power purchase agreement (PPA) with Mercury Energy.

Ryman Healthcare executive chair Dean Hamilton said the new farm would contribute to the organisation’s goal of developing climate-resilient villages.

“We are targeting 100% electricity from renewable sources in New Zealand. Additionally, the solar farm will help reduce Ryman’s electricity costs and provide certainty over future pricing.”