Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Kahu

Former Rotorua Girls' High School top police studies student graduates as a constable

4 minutes to read
Allannah Awhina outside the Rotorua police station. She starts work as a new police officer on Monday after being top student of RGHS's first police studies course.

Allannah Awhina outside the Rotorua police station. She starts work as a new police officer on Monday after being top student of RGHS's first police studies course.

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

She was the top student in the first police studies course at Rotorua Girls' High School four years ago.

And the girl from Murupara gets to walk through the doors of the Rotorua police station

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.