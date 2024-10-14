“The new Papakura courthouse will replace the current courthouse at 250-260 Great South Rd, Papakura,” Padgett said.

The ministry bought the vacant site for $11 million in 2023, and it was intended to replace the old Papakura court but sat unused.

The 7925sq m plot of land housed the Papakura Returned and Services Association (RSA) until the organisation had to close the clubrooms in 2022.

After purchase, the ministry had hoped to use it temporarily to host Papakura court staff and operations, however, after a subsequent investigation into the state of the building, it was revealed that it was not fit for purpose.

The old Papakura District Court, just 900 metres from the new site, was one of 12 courts found to be in critical condition by Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann in a brief to the Attorney General last year.

“The current Papakura District Court suffers from significant weather-tightness issues, has security-related deficiencies and is in urgent need of replacement,” Padgett said.

“The building has been covered in scaffolding and plastic building wrap since late 2021 to prevent water damage until a replacement can be built.”

The Papakura District Court building is under plastic wrapping to protect it from water damage and mould. Photo/ Google Maps screenshot

For the new courthouse project, a Notice of Requirement will be required to designate the site to “judicial, court, tribunal and related purposes including collection of ﬁnes and reparation, administration, support, custodial services, and ancillary activities” .

Padgett said the ministry had issued a request for proposals on the Government Electronic Tender Service website.

“As the ministry is currently going through a tender process to select a main contractor, we are unable to release cost details at this time.”

Manurewa-Papakura councillor Daniel Newman was concerned about the new build.

He said the ministry needed to demonstrate the new development would contain both clients and supporters within the footprint of the proposed facility, and provide sufficient parking.

“The current courthouse is laughably small and people appearing for scheduled hearings are left to spill out on to the side of the road.

“It is not acceptable and it can be confronting to nearby retailers and shoppers alike.”

He said the new district court should be more contained and secure.

“I know nearby residents, in Elliot St and Ray Small Dr in particular, will be anxious to ensure a site that is secure and which does not interfere with the quiet enjoyment of their homes.”

* LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.