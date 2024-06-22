The Matariki star system, also known a Pleiades, that marks the Māori new year.

EDITORIAL

As we approach Matariki, the Māori New Year, the political landscape for Māori is marked by both promise and contention. Te Pāti Māori is forging a bold, potentially polarising path while gaining significant support. It taps into a deep-seated and growing belief that the Government is anti-Māori and seeks to undermine decades of progress. Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer have declared their fight is for the future of mokopuna (future generations).

Te Pāti Māori is unapologetic about its radical stance, advocating for a new parliament, issuing a declaration of independence, and speaking openly about revolution both inside and outside Parliament. Its demands for a proportional share of the budget based on Māori demographics and societal representation are unprecedented. Waititi’s claim for 20% of the national budget underscores a push for significant systemic change, reflecting the overrepresentation of Māori in negative statistics like imprisonment and child welfare.

This confrontational approach may risk alienating not only non-Māori but also Māori who seek a less aggressive path. Many supporters were inspired by the vision of party founders and original co-leaders Tariana Turia and Pita Sharples, who fought for mana motuhake (self-determination), a strong and united voice, and a dream to live according to kaupapa handed down by ancestors.

NZ Herald senior political correspondent Audrey Young has indicated that addressing these demands without escalating tensions is a delicate task for the coalition Government. Labour’s response has been tepid, lacking coherent leadership and resorting to the same sloganeering as Te Pāti Māori.

Te Pāti Māori’s Hana Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, the 24-year-old holding the Hauraki-Waikato seat, has triggered a groundswell of youth support and interest in politics. However, this support may be offset by disillusioned supporters moving to other parties or MPs.

Māori voters are looking for clear and decisive action, but those uncomfortable with Te Pāti Māori’s radical approach may look to other Māori MPs rather than parties.

Parliament has a record 33 Māori MPs across six parties, giving Māori voters more choice than ever before. The most senior include coalition co-leaders Winston Peters and David Seymour, Health Minister Shane Reti, and Greens co-leader Marama Davidson. National MP Tama Potaka advocates for incremental change rather than upheaval, while Labour’s Willie Jackson embraces populist politics. Media commentator Bryce Edwards notes that Jackson’s working-class background and his shift from union leader to politician give him unique appeal amidst growing public discontent. Jackson’s ability to connect with disillusioned voters and his evolving stance on the Treaty and Māori issues, from class-based activism to promoting a “Te Tiriti-centric” agenda, underscores his political acumen.

Matariki brings reflection and renewal, offering a chance to envision a future that integrates divergent approaches. It is likely to see growing support for Te Pāti Māori, particularly among youth inspired by Maipi-Clarke, and perhaps an exodus of more conservative supporters back to Labour and the Greens.

The future of Māori politics needs a balanced approach. As we celebrate Matariki, we must reflect on how to integrate these divergent approaches. Ensuring Māori voices are heard and their needs met within a united national framework will require both revolutionary ideas and pragmatic solutions to achieve meaningful progress.