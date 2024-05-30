Thousands of people packed the streets around the country this morning, protesting todays national budget release.

The Māori Party has issued a declaration of political independence with the intention of starting a Māori parliament, coming off the back of a mass protest against the Government.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets around the country this morning to protest against the Government’s policies affecting Māori, with vehicle convoys advancing along the country’s biggest cities’ motorways.

And as the Government announced its Budget, Parliament’s front lawn was awash with the red, white and black of Tino Rangatiratanga flags waved by protesters voicing their anger against a perceived attack on Māori.

About 150 police officers monitored gatherings in Auckland, where people met at three locations on the city’s outskirts about 6am and converged on the CBD about lunchtime.

The vehicle convoys were dubbed “carkois” by protest organisers, a portmanteau of car and hikoi (march or walk).

Protest organisers maintained disciplined convoys, with those joining in urged not to stop on motorways. Some protest leaders claimed motorists disrupted by the convoys supported them by waving and beeping their horns.

Commute times were more than tripled in Auckland, with hour-long delays reported in the morning. Buses leaving the central city were also disrupted about midday.

Image 1 of 18 : Te Pāti Māori supporters rally on the Rimu Rd overbridge in Mangere Bridge, Auckland. Photo / Jason Dorday

A police headquarters statement said protesters were “well-behaved” with no incidents of note reported.

“Police are in attendance and are focused on maintaining public safety while recognising the right to peaceful protest.”

Elsewhere in New Zealand, marches and convoys descended on Waikato University in Hamilton; some 500 people gathered at the Hastings Clocktower; crowds met at four locations around Rotorua; people congregated at Heipipi Park in Gisborne; while protesters in Wellington assembled at Parliament at 2pm.

There were many more protests including in smaller towns and in the South Island.

In Wellington, Te Pāti Māori co-leaders spoke to the crowd.

Co-leader Rawiri Waititi said: “This House set out to exterminate us 100 years ago. They failed. We are 20 per cent of the population. We are one million strong”.

In a statement, Te Pāti Māori said: “We have mobilised our people in a matter of days in a beautiful harmonious activation against this Government. What we have witnessed today is te iwi Māori across Aotearoa telling this government that enough is enough.

“We will no longer let decisions made by this House determine our oranga (health, welfare or livelihood), the oranga of our people, our mokopuna (grandchildren), the land and te iwi Māori katoa (all the Māori race).

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (left) and Rawiri Waititi want to see a Māori parliament established, issuing a declaration of independence today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“We now begin the process of establishing our own Parliament. Our people will design what this looks like for us, nobody else.”

Te Pāti Māori dubbed its declaration of independence Te Ngākou o Te Iwi Māori (the heart of Māori).

The party said its declaration asserted Māori sovereignty as outlined in He Whakaputanga, the Declaration of Independence signed by Māori chiefs in 1835, and as affirmed in the Treaty of Waitangi.

It said the hypothetical parliament would be “anchored in our tikanga (customs) and kawa (protocols); focussed entirely on mokopuna livelihood; [and] established as part of transforming Aotearoa into a nation which represents the tino rangatiratanga of tangata whenua, and creates a safe home for all peoples”.

“This is the type of transformation our people have been waiting for,” the party said.

In New Zealand’s Parliament, post the Budget release New Zealand First leader and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters was involved in some verbal sparring with Te Pāti Māori MPs, who noted Peters’ age.

During the verbals, Peters shot back at Waititi: “Take your cowboy hat off. You make me look young!”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.