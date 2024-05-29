Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called Te Pāti Māori's planned strikes as part of a day of protests this Thursday 'illegal.' Video / Mark Mitchell

This morning’s commute is set to be majorly disrupted by a day of nationwide protests against the Government’s policies for Māori, with parliamentary staff told to work from home and motorists asked to expect delays.

A campaign group named Toitū Te Tiriti (Honour the Treaty) has planned a strike today to “demonstrate a unified Aotearoa response to the Government’s assault on tangata whenua (Māori people) and Te Tiriti of Waitangi”.

Protesters were expected to meet around New Zealand from 6.30am with marches and vehicle convoys planned along motorways, main streets, and rallies in town centres.

Te Pāti Māori, alongside the Toitū Te Tiriti, said in an online post that the action was intended to “prove the might of [the Māori] economy by disconnecting entirely from it”.

Police urged people in metropolitan areas to allow extra time for their morning journeys and said they would be monitoring the protests to ensure people were safe.

The leaders of the Māori Party continued to encourage Māori people to strike despite a warning from the Prime Minster that it would be illegal to skip work for a protest.

The party wrote on social media, “We are being attacked for being Māori. This is what the rangatira revolution is about”.

It is the second nationwide protest action Te Pāti Māori supported against the Government and its policies, coming after action on December 5 last year. Māoridom has been critical of moves to remove mention of the Treaty of Waitangi from legislation, disestablish the Māori Health Authority, repeal Labour-introduced smoke-free laws and the Act Party’s bid to redefine the Treaty principles.

Protest organiser Eru Kapa-Kingi, from Toitū Te Tiriti said protest motorists in Auckland will converge on to the Northwestern, Southern and Northern motorways from 6.30am to try to accomplish maximum disruption.

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi (left) and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer defended a day of protest and continued to urge Māori people to join. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On the North Shore, the group plans to meet at the Palmers Albany Garden Centre at 6.30am. In South Auckland, they will meet at the same time at the Z petrol station in Karaka. They will both travel on State Highway 1.

Traffic on SH20 will also be impacted by protesters who will begin their slow-moving journey at the BP petrol station in Hobsonville.

All groups will be travelling towards the city for a rally at Aotea Square at 11am led by Dave Letele. The group will then march down Queen St.





Eru Kapa-Kingi, the organiser of today's protests, isn't worried if commuters are disrupted by protests and are then late to work.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mike Johnson said they were working to manage the right to protest and people’s rights to go about their daily business.

“Officers will be highly visible across the roading network throughout the morning and, in some locations, will put measures in place to prevent participants putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way,” Johnson said.

Protesters in Palmerston North are meeting at Te Marae o Hine before travelling slowly by car on SH56 and then on to SH57 to Waikane.

From there they will train to Wellington to join protesters will meet at the Wellington Railway Station before marching on Parliament before the 2pm Budget 2024 announcement.

Police are also warning Rotorua residents to expect major traffic disruption from 6.30am to 9am.

Hikoi (marches) are planned in the following areas:

Whangārei, Farmer’s car park, 9am.

Kaitāia, Commerce St, 9am.

Christchurch, Bridge of Remembrance, 11am.

Nelson, Church steps, 12.30am.

Dunedin, Queens Gardens, 12pm.

Hamilton, Kirikiriroa Marae, 7.30am.

Matamata, Matamata Woolworths, 6.45am.

Te Puaha, Weraroa Marae, 8.30am.

Hauraki, Victoria Park, 12pm.

Tūranganui a Kiwa, Heipipi Park, 7am.

Hastings, Hastings Clock Tower, 7am.

Wairarapa, Masterton Town Hall, 12pm.

Hāwera, Hāwera Netball Courts, 10.30am.

Tokoroa. Leith Pl, 8am.

Tauranga, Whareroa Reserve, 8am.

Whakatāne, SH30, 7.30am.

Ōpōtiki, Waioweka bridge, 7am.

Taupō, Lake Terrace, 8am.

Tūrangi, Tūrangi town centre, 9am.

Rotorua, Lake Rd intersection, Old Taupō Rd, Fenton St and Sala St, 7am.

Eru Kapa-Kingi said “delaying a few people’s trips to work was nothing compared to the daily disruption this Government had on Māori”.

“We are the rangatira of this whenua and will act as we always have. We will act with the grace of our tikanga and sternness embedded in our mana,” Kapa-Kingi told the Herald.

National Secretary of the Public Service Association Kerry Davis said every worker - including public servants - has the right to protest today.

“It is not surprising that many groups are looking to protest the actions of this Government given their reckless approach to making cuts in the public services we all rely on and their disregard for Te Titiri o Waitangi,” Davis said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell has condemned the planned “unlawful protest” action.

“I’ve been very clear with the commissioner that my expectations are that law-abiding Kiwis going about their daily business, their rights are protected above those who choose to break the law,” Mitchell said.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.











































