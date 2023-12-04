Mass nationwide protests - signalled by Te Pāti Māori as possibly one of many this parliamentary term - are planned today against Government policies labelled “anti-Māori”.

Traffic this morning was expected to be gridlocked due to the party-organised protest on Auckland’s motorway network, and marches and convoys were slated for other key transport points around the country.

Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer told 1News last night: “What we have is a Government that is doing state-sponsored terrorism to undo everything that we’ve done to try and live equally.”

While a party spokesperson told teaonews.co.nz it was “just the start” of a series of protests over the next three years, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said his Government was committed to improving outcomes for Māori and he wanted iwi to understand that.

Party secretary Lance Norman said the protest aimed to “send a clear message to [the] Government ... that we are not happy, [a] response to the National, Act and NZ First coalition’s policies around Te Tiriti o Waitangi”, among other grievances.

Norman said the disruption of “potentially thousands of vehicles [in] convoys heading into the city centre” would “likely cause millions of dollars in lost productivity”.

“We understand a lot of people will be unhappy,” he said, “but we have been talking nicely to this Government, so this is the reaction.”

Authorities have told motorists to try to avoid disruptions by travelling earlier or later than planned, taking public transport, or by working from home.

Assistant Police Commissioner Sandra Venables said officers would be out in force on roads and said police had been speaking with protest organisers, advising them on how to behave.

“Police recognise the right to peaceful protest, [but] unlawful behaviour will result in enforcement action, either at the time or following the event if safety issues prevent immediate action,” she said.

“In some locations, [officers] will put measures in place to prevent protesters [from] putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way.”

Motorists, ‘take extra care if you encounter pedestrians on motorway’ - AA

The Automobile Association (AA) has warned motorists to be extra vigilant with the potential for pedestrians on roads, and slow-moving traffic likely to create major delays.

The Herald understood protesters would gather at 7am near the Northern Motorway at the Palmers Albany Garden Centre, near the Upper Harbour Motorway on Brigham Creek and Hobsonville Rds, and near the Southern Motorway at BP Bombay.

Protests were also planned for Whangārei, Hampton Downs, Rangiriri, Ohinewai, several locations in Hamilton, Rotorua, Tauranga, Gisborne, Hastings, Palmerston North, Hawera, New Plymouth, Tokoroa, Porirua, Masterton and on an overpass above the Wellington Urban Motorway.

Martin Glynn, the AA’s policy director on motoring affairs, told the Herald people should monitor news websites and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s updates throughout the morning.

“And just be prepared, psychologically, if you have to travel at the time, for the potential for longer delays. Anyone who’s not planning on essential travel - we suggest they consider not travelling, that’s out of caution,” he said.

“It’s not that we’re saying, ‘you’re going to get caught in a two-hour traffic jam or worse’, because that we don’t know - but if people have that flexibility, [avoiding travel] is something they should consider.”

Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport also urged people to plan and make use of the transport entities’ online journey planners.

The NX1 and NX2 Northern Express bus services, along with the WX1 Western Express, could face “significant” disruptions in particular.

‘This Government wants to take some good wins away’ - Te Pāti Māori

Norman, Te Pāti Māori’s secretary, said the party had spoken with police while “facilitating” the protests, and he expected police to “make sure there is no rule-breaking”.

“In New Zealand, we have the right to peaceful protest. The key message is: We have a Treaty that says we are a partner. For the first 140 years it did not go so well. [Over] the last 40 years we have had some good wins - now this new Government wants to take it all away,” Norman said.

He said plans for a protest came from iwi leaders and Māori service providers meeting soon after the formation of the new Government. Tuesday’s protests were planned on Sunday evening, he said.

“Every city will have some sort of protest, roadblock, or march.”

The party has described it on social media as “our first hit out”, coinciding with the opening of Parliament.

The protest would be in response to the Act party’s bid to redefine Treaty principles, the planned scrapping of the Māori Health Authority, Oranga Tamariki policies, and the repealing of smokefree laws.

Many in Māoridom have been wary and critical of the new Government, with calls from Whanganui iwi leaders Dame Tariana Turia and Ken Mair this month for a national gathering of Māori leadership to raise concerns.

Mair said: “We are at the centre of this anti-Māori rhetoric and now of course people are encouraged by [Act leader] David Seymour and co to say and do what they want.

“We’ve already seen it among these Crown agencies. ‘Well, let’s get rid of te reo Māori, let’s do away with these aspirations of Māori, let’s do away with the Treaty’. So, they’ve been encouraged, they’re emboldened with all of this and so we’ve got to get serious.”

PM advocates respect, says he’s committed to improving outcomes for Māori

Speaking yesterday afternoon on the expected disruption, the Prime Minister said everyone was entitled to the right to protest and he encouraged people taking part to be respectful and lawful.

Luxon said his Government was “deeply” committed to improving outcomes for Māori, many of which he claimed had gone backwards under the previous Government.

He said they had only been in Government a week and he wanted iwi to understand they were deeply committed to Māori.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.