“The Raukūmara Pae Maunga Interschool Roadshow was an interactive, indigenous-led exhibition designed to immerse tamariki and mokopuna across Te Tairāwhiti in kaitiakitanga,” communications and engagement manager Ario Rewi said.

Wattie Goldsmith of Raukūmara Pae Maunga explaining different aspects of their mahi.

There were 10 interactive stations from Nga Hapū o Ngāti Porou, Tairāwhiti Ngutukākā, the Department of Conservation, Te Whakapae Ururoa, Taniwha Connections, Te Ara Tīpuna, Mataiao and Te Mana o Te Waiapu.

“With hands-on stations set up at various venues, the roadshow brought the marvels of the natural world directly to our young ones, turning learning into an exciting adventure,” Rewi said.

“It aimed to educate them about the pressing challenges facing our natural world and the innovative solutions being developed to ensure a brighter, healthier Tairāwhiti. By doing so, it empowered young minds to become active kaitiaki.”

Aligning with the broader goals of the Raukūmara Pae Maunga project, the roadshow promoted indigenous-led ecological restoration.

Rewi said the roadshow was a success by engaging with 654 people along the East Coast over four days.

“The depth of engagement, excitement and curiosity among the tamariki and their teachers was truly heartwarming.

“With rave reviews pouring in, many schools have already expressed interest in future collaborations.”

Mere Tamanui of Taniwha Connections with Lisa Beach and Raiha Blaine of Raukūmara Pae Maunga are all smiles after showing people their conservation mahi.

The roadshow has been requested for other places as well.

“These stations brought the wonders of the natural world indoors, allowing participants to touch, taste, and feel the taiao,” Rewi said.

“These hands-on experiences offered a unique opportunity to connect with nature and understand the importance of preserving our whenua, ngahere, taonga species, awa and moana.

“Connecting with the other projects on display was a special honour, enabling us to exchange valuable insights and forge meaningful bonds.

“As an outcome of these connections, we have plans to mobilise a collective group made up of the projects involved,” Rewi said.

“This collaboration will work towards achieving great outcomes for our taiao, from maunga to moana.”

Matai O’Connor, Ngāti Porou, has been a journalist for five years and Kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.



