“Te Aka Whai Ora has been put on hold; it will be up to us as Māori to revive it once times have changed and Māori health will get better. But we continue to hold tino rangatiratanga.”

A small group of Te Aka Whai Ora senior executives met on Sunday - which would have been the first anniversary of authority - with former associate health minister Peeni Henare.

Henare says Mahuta and founding chief executive Riana Manuel thanked all those who believed in the dream and worked hard for it.

He believes the idea still has merit.

“We look after our seed and hope to plant it again in future so a big thank you to all the kaimahi and I know they will continue to be champions for Maori health and health inequities across the country as they go back to the mothership they call it, Te Whatu Ora,” Henare said.

Most Māori Health Authority staff have gone back to the community health sector.

Māori health outcomes left to partnership boards

The disestablishment of Te Aka Whai Ora, Pae Ora (Disestablishment of Māori Health Authority) Amendment Bill, came as part of the Government’s first 100-day action plan. In February of this year, the bill was presented to Parliament.

Now, Tipa says, much of the job for Maori health will be left up to the iwi Māori partnership boards and the Hauora Māori Advisory Committee.

“To every whānau and hapū, talk to your iwi/Māori partnership boards, they will have the authority to advocate, to be a voice, and to gain knowledge in the coming days.”

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says the whole of the Maōri Advisory Committee has been retained.

Some parts will remain

Health Minister Shane Reti says legislation he introduced into Parliament this year to disestablish the Māori Health Authority was needed.

“This infant needed to get up on its feet and start walking and it didn’t in that short time.

“What is happening here is that we’re just disestablishing the Māori Health Authority and showing those parts of the legislation that will remain.

“You’ll see this through the legislation that there are parts of Pae Ora which I have retained, like the whole of the Maōri Advisory Committee, for example, whose counsel I have found wise to date already.”

Additional reporting Adam Gifford, WaateaNews.Com