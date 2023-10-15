Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta is out of Parliament after losing her electorate seat to Te Pati Māori candidate Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke. Photo / Getty Images

Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta is out of Parliament after losing her electorate seat to Te Pati Māori candidate Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke. Photo / Getty Images

Rayssa Almeida, RNZ

Defeated Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta says she hopes the gains for Māori over the past two Labour terms will not be wound back.

The ousting of Mahuta, who was first elected to Parliament in 1996, was one of the shocks of Saturday night’s election.

She was beaten by Te Māori Pati’s Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke by 1366 votes in Hauraki-Waikato.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke. Photo / RNZ

Speaking to Radio New Zealand, Mahuta said she had much to think about.

“Now I’m going to take stock and obviously spend time with whānau.

“Whānau is the hugest sacrifice you make when you serve over such a long period of time, so they’re looking forward to having me to themselves for a while and then we’ll map out next steps.”

Mahuta said she had concerns a National/ Act government could impact progress that was made for the Māori population under the now-outgoing government.

“[In this election] there was a lot of challenges in terms of people learning what change means.

“We were very clear right from the get-go that a National and Act government would turn back the clock in a number of significant gains that have been made for Māori.”

But the people had spoken, she said.

“That’s our democracy, and we’ve just got to find our way through and move forward, and hopefully ensure that the good gains that have supported the aspirations of Māori, which are good for the country, aren’t winded back.”

Mahuta believed Chris Hipkins would have Labour’s support to stay as leader.

“I’m sure the team will continue to rally behind Chris [Hipkins].

“He led a very strong campaign during that period. People have to remember that his child became sick and also he got Covid, but he ran a strong campaign.

“We’re very proud of his leadership and the strength with which he debated issues.”

Mahuta said it had been a privilege to serve as a minister under Helen Clark, Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins.