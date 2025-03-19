A Corrections spokesperson told the Herald “the prisoner continues to drink liquids but is declining to eat food.
“Our health and custodial staff continue to support him and encourage him to resume eating. Because of our legal obligations under the Privacy Act 2020 and Health Information Privacy Code, we are unable to comment further on a prisoner’s health status or any other private information, including their weight.”
Wickliffe is due to appear before the parole board on April 3 - but is telling his lawyer and visitors he won’t eat until he is released.
“A prisoner allegedly refused a request to enter his cell and, after throwing an item, took a fighting stance towards staff,” Grierson said.
“Following this, staff intervened and the prisoner sustained injuries while being restrained. He received medical treatment from prison health staff and was taken to hospital Thursday evening. He returned to the prison early the following morning.
“One staff member involved in the incident is not currently at work” Grierson said on Tuesday.
Corrections confirmed today the staff member remains off work.
Sykes said she is preparing a formal complaint. “I understand the guard responsible has been stood down and an internal investigation will be carried out. We will make a complaint. A big one.”
Relative and Māori activist Tame Iti is visiting Springhill today in an effort to convince Wickliffe to abandon his hunger strike. “I am an old friend and whanaunga from Ngati Whakaue,” he told the Herald.
“I’m going to tell him ‘bro, you don’t have to starve yourself to death to prove a point. Dean has a lot of support.”
Wickliffe also had a video call with Sykes today, and was visited by Green MP Steve Abel.
“Dean Wickliffe said he will not end his hunger strike until he is released from Springhill,” Abel told the Herald.
“His skin looks jaundiced and he’s just bones. He said when got to prison he was 60kg. When I gave him a hug before I left I could see he had lost a lot of weight. He said he was losing over a kilo a day and he’s only drinking water but is being monitored.
“There are petitions being prepared to get him out on compassionate grounds” he said.