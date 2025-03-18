Notorious criminal Dean Wickliffe on hunger strike, alleging assault by prison guard

Dean Wickliffe claims he was assaulted by guards in Springhill Prison. Corrections has confirmed he was hospitalised and they are investigating.
Dean Wickliffe, 77, is on day eight of a hunger strike at Springhill Prison, claiming he was beaten by a prison guard.
Corrections has told the Herald Wickliffe was hospitalised and the guard in question is not currently at work.
Corrections has confirmed an investigation is underway into Wickliffe’s allegations of violence.
Lifetime parolee Dean Wickliffe is on day eight of a hunger strike in Springhill Corrections Facility, alleging a guard beat him up on March 6 following his recall to prison on March 5, his lawyer Annette Sykes claims.
Sykes said Wickliffe was not only assaulted but also denied his right to contact his lawyer when he was recalled to the facility.
The high-profile criminal was recalled for breaching his parole, after being found living in his car instead of at his approved address.
“I am extremely worried for this kaumātua from Maketū whom I have helped over the years reintegrate back into the community” Sykes said.
“A prisoner allegedly refused a request to enter his cell and, after throwing an item, took a fighting stance towards staff,” Grierson said.
“Following this, staff intervened and the prisoner sustained injuries while being restrained. He received medical treatment from prison health staff and was taken to hospital on Thursday evening. He returned to the prison early the following morning.
“One staff member involved in the incident is not currently at work” Grierson told the Herald.
“As there are active enquiries ongoing in what further information we can provide on this matter at this time.”
“We recognise that given the nature of our work, we must uphold the highest standard of conduct and integrity from all employees. The overwhelming majority of our 10,000 staff act with professionalism and respect. Any large organisation may encounter a few staff who cannot maintain the high standards required, and if we find evidence that our staff don’t meet these standards, then we take appropriate action.”
Grierson also confirmed Wickliffe remained on a hunger strike.
“The prisoner is drinking liquids but declining to eat food, and our health and custodial staff are working together to support him and encourage him to resume eating” she told the Herald.
“His health is being monitored by staff, including registered nurses and the prison doctor, and he is being offered a range of wellbeing and support services, including contact with local kaumatua. We appreciate this is a difficult and distressing situation for the man’s whānau and we will continue to ensure they can maintain close, ongoing contact with him.”
Sykes said the the farm where Wickliffe had been living was recently sold and he was forced to live in his car.
“After losing his accommodation, he had slept in his car with his two cats. He was arrested and taken into custody on March 5 for not residing at his approved address.”
A police spokesperson said because of privacy issues, they could not discuss Wickliffe.
“Police are unable to respond to queries which seek to establish whether specific individuals or organisations are, or have been, under Police investigation,” the spokesperson said.
Sykes said Wickliffe told her that when he arrived at Springhill he was assaulted.
“Upon arrival at Spring Hill Corrections Facility, Mr Wickliffe was badly beaten.
“He received black eyes and a three-inch gash on his forehead. He required hospitalisation to deal with these injuries,” Sykes said.
“I tried to contact Dean and couldn’t get through. I was then told he didn’t want to talk to me, which I found odd and I sent several emails to the prison and finally got a call from him on Friday and he described what happened.
“I am appalled at this treatment. No one should ever be treated like this in prison, ever, and certainly not a 77-year-old kaumātua who had turned his life around living a peaceful life in Maketū. He was bothering no one, in fact he has huge support from his community and friends who have rallied together to help him,” said Sykes.
“He wants to be treated with dignity, and he wants a fair hearing when he has his liberty determined by the Parole Board on 3 April.”
“I truly fear for his safety. This ... raises broader questions ... about the treatment of elderly and vulnerable individuals within our correctional facilities” said Sykes.
Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.