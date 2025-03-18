Notorious criminal Dean Wickliffe on hunger strike, alleging assault by prison guard

“He is desperately trying to spend his last few years in peace on whānau land in the Maketū,” Sykes told the Herald.

“He wants to build a house on it.”

Sykes said Wickliffe was assaulted because he did not want to be double-bunked at the prison, located between Meremere and Te Kauwhata.

Kym Grierson, Acting Commissioner Custodial Services said the alleged incident on March 6 was under investigation.

“A prisoner allegedly refused a request to enter his cell and, after throwing an item, took a fighting stance towards staff,” Grierson said.

“Following this, staff intervened and the prisoner sustained injuries while being restrained. He received medical treatment from prison health staff and was taken to hospital on Thursday evening. He returned to the prison early the following morning.

“One staff member involved in the incident is not currently at work” Grierson told the Herald.

“As there are active enquiries ongoing in what further information we can provide on this matter at this time.”

“We recognise that given the nature of our work, we must uphold the highest standard of conduct and integrity from all employees. The overwhelming majority of our 10,000 staff act with professionalism and respect. Any large organisation may encounter a few staff who cannot maintain the high standards required, and if we find evidence that our staff don’t meet these standards, then we take appropriate action.”

Grierson also confirmed Wickliffe remained on a hunger strike.

“The prisoner is drinking liquids but declining to eat food, and our health and custodial staff are working together to support him and encourage him to resume eating” she told the Herald.

“His health is being monitored by staff, including registered nurses and the prison doctor, and he is being offered a range of wellbeing and support services, including contact with local kaumatua. We appreciate this is a difficult and distressing situation for the man’s whānau and we will continue to ensure they can maintain close, ongoing contact with him.”

Sykes said the the farm where Wickliffe had been living was recently sold and he was forced to live in his car.

“After losing his accommodation, he had slept in his car with his two cats. He was arrested and taken into custody on March 5 for not residing at his approved address.”

A police spokesperson said because of privacy issues, they could not discuss Wickliffe.

“Police are unable to respond to queries which seek to establish whether specific individuals or organisations are, or have been, under Police investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Sykes said Wickliffe told her that when he arrived at Springhill he was assaulted.

“Upon arrival at Spring Hill Corrections Facility, Mr Wickliffe was badly beaten.

“He received black eyes and a three-inch gash on his forehead. He required hospitalisation to deal with these injuries,” Sykes said.

“I tried to contact Dean and couldn’t get through. I was then told he didn’t want to talk to me, which I found odd and I sent several emails to the prison and finally got a call from him on Friday and he described what happened.

“I am appalled at this treatment. No one should ever be treated like this in prison, ever, and certainly not a 77-year-old kaumātua who had turned his life around living a peaceful life in Maketū. He was bothering no one, in fact he has huge support from his community and friends who have rallied together to help him,” said Sykes.

“He wants to be treated with dignity, and he wants a fair hearing when he has his liberty determined by the Parole Board on 3 April.”

“I truly fear for his safety. This ... raises broader questions ... about the treatment of elderly and vulnerable individuals within our correctional facilities” said Sykes.

Wickliffe has a long criminal history. He is the only person to have escaped Paremoremo maximum security prison twice, in 1976 and 1991 and before being paroled in 2018 was the country’s longest serving inmate.

