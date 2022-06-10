Voyager 2021 media awards
Kahu

David Taipari: The Māori leader holding Auckland Council's feet to the fire

8 minutes to read
David Taipari with photos of his tipuna in his office. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

David Taipari has gone from possum trapper to one of the most influential Māori roles in Tāmaki Makaurau.

It was his grandfather who put him on the path to chair the Independent Māori Statutory Board,

