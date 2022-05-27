Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ben Goodale: Bring back people and Auckland's street of shame can shine again

5 minutes to read
It's the crowds who made Auckland's Queen St what it was - so what's the point in driving them away? Photo / Michael Craig

It's the crowds who made Auckland's Queen St what it was - so what's the point in driving them away? Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald
By Ben Goodale

OPINION:

Like a lot of Aucklanders, I've been worrying about the central city. Queen St is in a death spiral created by Auckland Council and Covid, in the name of progress.

Simon Wilson's blamed the Queen St landlords for lacking imagination and entrepreneurship in leaving, by his count, 38 stores vacant from Wellesley St down.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.