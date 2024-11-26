- Labour MP Willie Jackson will debate David Seymour on Act’s Treaty Principles Bill.
- Seymour demands an apology from Jackson for calling him a liar before the debate.
- Jackson was ejected from the chamber for his comments during the bill’s first reading on November 14.
Labour MP Willie Jackson has announced he will debate David Seymour on Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill.
But Seymour said he wants an apology from Jackson for calling him a liar first.
Jackson was booted out of the debating chamber at the first reading of Seymour’s Treaty of Waitangi Principles Bill had its first reading on November 14.
In his speech debating the bill, Jackson called Seymour a liar, saying his comments were driven from the people he had spoken to on the national hīkoi, which travelled the country seeking support and opposition to Seymour’s Bill.