Labour MP Willie Jackson and Act leader David Seymour.

“This new set of principles that he’s putting up says that they want to change the Treaty.

“I won’t be apologising at all. I think it’s right to pass on the information I got from the hīkoi,” Jackson said.

But if he wants to take on Seymour in a Treaty Principles debate, he’s going to have to say sorry.

“I’m happy to debate Willie just as soon as he apologises for calling me a liar,” Seymour told the Herald.

“It’s not personal. It’s just hard to have a debate if you don’t believe what the other person is saying.”

This marks the second challenge to Seymour by a Māori leader, following Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik, who debated Seymour this past October on Martyn “Bomber” Bradbury and Damien Grant’s podcast, The Working Group.

During a TikTok livestream with Waatea Digital, Jackson urged everyone to continue challenging Seymour and not to take their foot off the gas.

“I’m gonna debate the guy. I’ve made a decision in the last couple of days. People will hear more about that later on. Kia ū ki te kaupapa. Kia kaha. Keep challenging, keep fighting,” says Jackson.

It is likely a debate could happen during the Waitangi Day celebrations, as all politicians will be in attendance.

Jackson is hoping to confirm where and when their debate will take place with Seymour before Parliament breaks for Christmas.