Veteran visual artist Dame Robin White has had a career lasting half a century. Photo: Supplied / Norm Heke

By RNZ

Sixteen artists from a range of backgrounds have been recognised in the country’s premier Māori art awards.

Ngā Taonga a Te Waka Toi recognises tohunga across all forms of visual and performing arts and have been awarded since 1986.

Veteran visual artist Dame Robin White received the supreme award.

Despite a career spanning over 50 years, including 17 years spent living and working in Kiribati, she said the award came as a total surprise.

“I feel extremely humbled by this, it was extremely unexpected. I just hope I can live up to the expectations that I feel come with an award like this.”

Among the other winners was experienced weaver Christina Hurihia Wirihana.

She joins her mother, Matekino Lawless, who received an award in 2015 as a winner at the awards.

Wirihana said the inspiration from her mother and the whenua she called home was imbued in the fibres she used to create her work.

“I’ve used my maunga Matawhaura and my roto, Te Rotoiti a Ihenga every day, so those are the natural elements that inspire me,” she said.

The awards just keep coming for Rob Ruha. Photo / Paul Taylor

Musician Rob Ruha, weaver Veranoa Hetet, and kapa haka stalwart Te Aroha Paenga were also among the winners.

Other winners included painters, playwrights, orators, navigators, musicians, and kapa haka performers.

Several of those recognised have played important roles in reviving several skills that may otherwise have been lost, including ocean-going navigation and the whatu kakahu method of garment weaving.

Ngā Toi Whakaihuwaka 2022 - winners

Te Tohu Aroha mō Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu exemplary / supreme award Dame Robin White - (Ngāti Awa)