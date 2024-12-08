“I have been to the military-style academy pilot [at the residence component] … I spent a few hours there while the rangatahi were there.

“I saw how hard the staff there were working to put in place that multi-disciplinary support around these young people.”

Achmad said she saw how active and willing the boot camp participants from both sides were and hopes to see it continue, with some finding employment and furthering their education.

Currently, there is an Amendment Bill before Parliament that creates a framework for the Government’s new attempt at military-style academies as a panacea for youth offenders.

While Achmad is in support of the current programme in place, she does not want to see the bill passed.

“I remain concerned about the military-style academy being a sentencing option written into law, which would happen if the bill that is before Parliament right now is passed,” she said.

“The reason why I am advocating for us not to go down that pathway is I don’t want anything written into our law in Aotearoa New Zealand that could potentially introduce something that is military-style in character in our youth justice system.”

Instead, Achmad is advocating for the laws currently in place to ensure there is accountability for offending and support positive rehabilitation of rangatahi.

She said should the bill proceed, it will move us further away from a children’s rights approach to our youth justice system in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“There are alternative options that will allow us to help these young people to rehabilitate in a trauma-informed way and I’d like to see us deepening our focus on those things rather than writing this military-style academy into our law as a sentencing option,” she said.

While the current programme consisted of “military style activities”, Achmad said it did not really qualify as a “military style” approach, which she was pleased with.

“We also must remember at this time, let’s keep children and their rights above party politics. We need cross-party enduring support and commitment to ensure we are upholding the rights of these young people,” she said.