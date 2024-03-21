Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani (fifth from right) with Bay of Plenty iwi leaders.

By RNZ

Iwi providers in the eastern Bay of Plenty hope a tikanga-led family support centre will help reduce the number of Oranga Tamariki uplifts in their rohe.

Te Pūkaea o Te Waiora is an iwi-led initiative based in Whakatāne that will provide families referred to Oranga Tamariki with options and support.

Ngāti Awa, Tūhoe, Whakatōhea and Tūwharetoa health providers will partner with Oranga Tamariki in the assessment phase to reduce the need for state intervention.

Te Tohu o te Ora o Ngāti Awa chief executive Enid Ratahi-Pryor said iwi would focus on empowering whānau through respecting their heritage and valuing their whakapapa.

“It’s about strengthening whānau resilience and keeping them involved in the decision-making.

“The focus will not be what the state prescribes as a solution; the focus will be what works best for the whānau.”

According to quarterly figures released last March, 57 per cent of the 4400 children in Oranga Tamariki care were of Māori descent.

Oranga Tamariki CEO Chappie Te Kani said Te Pūkaea o te Waiora was part of a wider project to decentralise its work and give iwi and hapū an opportunity to intervene sooner.

“Oranga Tamariki cannot achieve its purpose alone. I am so proud of the work we have done together in partnership, and I know it will make a real difference to the lives of the tamariki that need our help.”

Iwi involved in the initiative form the Eastern Bay Iwi Provider Alliance, which is led by Te Tohu o te Ora o Ngāti Awa with the support of Tūhoe Hauora, Te Pou Oranga o Whakatōhea and Tūwharetoa ki Kawerau Hauora.

Ratahi-Pryor said Te Pūkaea o te Waiora would build on the iwi collaborative approach to Oranga Tamariki intake and assessment processes.

“We want to make a step towards changing the way the Crown and the community work together to support tamariki and whānau wellbeing. This means working at a pace that keeps the whānau engaged and invested in the process.”

Tūhoe Hauora chief executive Pania Hetet said iwi had to overcome a lot of barriers to get the initiative up and running, but a united passion and belief in the kaupapa maintained momentum.

“We need to walk the talk and we know we can make a difference. We aren’t Oranga Tamariki, we don’t operate within their timeframes or frameworks.

“Our communities know who we are and we are in better positions to engage in difficult and challenging conversations with whānau.”

Ratahi-Pryor said Te Pūkaea o te Waiora would be an optional pathway for whānau Māori. Those who did not wish to engage with iwi services could choose to work with Oranga Tamariki instead.

“Regardless of what choice whānau make, the iwi involved want them to know they are there for them and they have the ability to support them through these difficult situations,” she said.