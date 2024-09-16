When Shane Reti waved his health tokotoko (Māori ceremonial walking stick) at the Hawke’s Bay health organisation giving free GP visits to Māori and Pasifika youth aged 14-24, he had a goldenplatform to enforce the coalition Government’s blanket policy of need before ethnicity.
In a perfect world what Reti did was right, as we would like to believe everyone is born equal. But we know that’s a fallacy and, depending on your circumstances, your parents and the environment you are born into will probably determine what type of life you will live; and if you are Māori, how long you live it for.
We don’t live in a perfect world and Māori and Pasifika health inequities are etched in granite.
Māori and Pasifika make up slightly under half the Hawke’s Bay population of 130,000, so targeting a cohort who historically do not engage with primary healthcare was the right approach. Like crime prevention, get to them young and save money long term.
The reality is Māori health statistics are a national disgrace.
Māori adults, compared with the general population, have higher rates of cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer and respiratory diseases, with higher rates of complications generally reflecting an earlier onset. Health officials know if they can address major health issues earlier, then survival is a higher percentage option than the odds Māori face today.
What Reti must also read are the statistics and develop policies that put Māori and Pasifika first in some health instances.
He doesn’t have to have Māori and Pasifika with their own private queue, but he must ensure they can get access to the specialist services they do not get because of lack of primary healthcare engagement — that’s where the real health bottleneck is and where the work to fix that should be concentrated.