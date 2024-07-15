Auckland University launches dedicated space in library to practise te reo Māori

“All levels of spoken te reo are welcome, and it is presumed that when we enter the space, we are willing to engage in a reo Māori conversation no matter what our skill level.”

ReoSpace uses four manu (bird icons) to illustrate the speaker’s level, from beginner to fluent – the kiwi (beginner), pīwaiwaka (casual), tūī (conversational) and kāhu (fluent).

“The vision for the space is framed by our Ahi-kā Action Plan. Ahi meaning fire or flame, and kā is the endurance of that fire or flame,” says McClutchie.

“Ahi-kā, within this context, are the people who play the key role of ‘keeping the home fires burning’.

“Volunteers will share the responsibility of sustaining ahi-kā for the space, welcoming and warming it for others.”

I encourage other universities to make a stand for te reo Māori and implement their own ReoSpace too.

ReoSpace supports the University’s Language Plan for the Revitalisation of Te Reo Māori 2020-2025 and the nationwide Maihi Karauna — the Crown’s Strategy for Māori Language Revitalisation.

“Being at a university, there are places to learn te reo, but not a place to practise te reo, especially without the pressure to get it right. There’s grace here to make mistakes, listen and keep going.”

McClutchie says it takes time to feel confident in speaking te reo, and requires a supportive team, whānau, and a lot of encouragement.

“Where else should such a movement emanate from other than a university? We perform the role of critic and conscience of society, so I encourage other universities to make a stand for te reo Māori and implement their own ReoSpace too.”

Michael Steedman, Kaiārataki in the office of the Pro Vice-Chancellor Māori.

Michael Steedman, Kaiārataki in the office of the Pro Vice-Chancellor Māori, says ReoSpace is an important part of the university’s Te Reo Revitalisation strategy.

“We’ve been encouraged and excited by the ongoing support the University’s te reo revitalisation plan has from our community over the years.

“ReoSpace is another great example of those efforts and we congratulate Te Tumu Herenga for their hard work in bringing this to fruition.”

Sue Roberts, director of Te Tumu Herenga, says ReoSpace is a great addition to the General Library space.

“Libraries have always been about the printed word, so it is exciting to have the spoken word a key feature of our new library spaces.

“With ReoSpace, we can’t think of anything better than people practising te reo in a relaxed and friendly environment, making connections with each other and cherishing the taonga of te reo.”

ReoSpace will be open during normal library hours. Between midday and 2pm Tuesday to Thursday during semester time, there will also be kaiāwhina lunch sessions available to encourage the use of the Māori language through activities and games.

This article was first published in University of Auckland News and republished with permission.



