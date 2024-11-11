Erica Stanford, Minister in charge of the Government's Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will make a formal apology at 11.30am today. Photo / Mark Mitchell
EDITORIAL
At 11.30am today, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will make a formal apology on behalf of the country to the thousands of New Zealanders – many who have since died – for the abuse they suffered while in state or faith-based care.
It will no doubt be a sombre anddeeply sincere apology.
For some of the victims, it will be a long-awaited vindication of the physical and emotional abuse they suffered at the hands of those tasked with protecting them, whether they were in a government or faith-based institution. For others it will be a mere formality, marking an auspicious day of New Zealand’s deepest, darkest history.
It seems fitting that this government apology comes one day after Armistice Day, where at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month there is a two-minute silence across the UK to mark the significance of an armistice where the Germans and the Allies ended World War I.
Today is D-Day for every one of those 250,000 New Zealanders abused while in state care. Personal battles can end and hopefully many may be at peace with themselves, the state and or church. But peace comes at a cost.
In 2020, the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry released findings estimating up to a quarter of a million children, young people and adults were abused. A tragic consequence is of that number abused, 81% were Māori. It was any wonder that a third of the children placed in state care ended up in prison and continues to play out today?
The state and faith-based care facilities were nurseries for future criminals and prison inmates.
Lawyer Sonya Beatson suggested to 1News that each victim who suffered irreparable damage deserved of a compensation package between $800,000-$900,000 per person.
Apologies are cheap and the Government must find a suitable compensation package for those still suffering, without bankrupting the country.
“Around 1200 survivors, support people and other invited guests are expected to be at events across the country. Every person who registered an interest has received an invitation to attend. The Government will have representation at all events, I understand other political parties will do the same. We are also supporting the survivor-led event at Pipitea Marae in Wellington,” said Erica Stanford, the minister leading the Government’s response to the Royal Commission’s Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions.
“This will be a very significant day for survivors which is why the Government is taking a trauma-informed approach throughout. We have structured the morning to ensure survivors feel supported to attend what is most meaningful to them.”
Making the day meaningful is great but it’s time to show victims some real love and the money.