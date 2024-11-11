Today is D-Day for every one of those 250,000 New Zealanders abused while in state care. Personal battles can end and hopefully many may be at peace with themselves, the state and or church. But peace comes at a cost.

Abuse in State Care Royal Commission of Inquiry. Photo / RNZ/ Patrice Allen

In 2020, the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry released findings estimating up to a quarter of a million children, young people and adults were abused. A tragic consequence is of that number abused, 81% were Māori. It was any wonder that a third of the children placed in state care ended up in prison and continues to play out today?

The state and faith-based care facilities were nurseries for future criminals and prison inmates.

Lake Alice was an institution where many people were abused. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Lawyer Sonya Beatson suggested to 1News that each victim who suffered irreparable damage deserved of a compensation package between $800,000-$900,000 per person.

Apologies are cheap and the Government must find a suitable compensation package for those still suffering, without bankrupting the country.

“Around 1200 survivors, support people and other invited guests are expected to be at events across the country. Every person who registered an interest has received an invitation to attend. The Government will have representation at all events, I understand other political parties will do the same. We are also supporting the survivor-led event at Pipitea Marae in Wellington,” said Erica Stanford, the minister leading the Government’s response to the Royal Commission’s Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions.

“This will be a very significant day for survivors which is why the Government is taking a trauma-informed approach throughout. We have structured the morning to ensure survivors feel supported to attend what is most meaningful to them.”

Making the day meaningful is great but it’s time to show victims some real love and the money.