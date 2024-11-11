Its actions should have declared, “We hear you; we see you; we stand with you.” It should have embodied aroha, respect and deep sensitivity.

But choosing Parliament as the official venue for the Prime Minister’s national apology to survivors falls short of genuine accountability – it simply doesn’t cut it.

Hearing those words echo in the chamber of the House of Representatives undermines public confidence and erodes trust. It was a foundational error in judgment.

Why? The last place I would allow a perpetrator to pass an apology is from their house.

You must go to the communities where the harm occurred and deliver the apology directly to the people – not in Parliament, the very institution that allowed decades of abuse to affect a quarter of a million citizens.

The Government should have chosen direct engagement at the flaxroots outlining concrete, meaningful actions for survivor restoration and systemic prevention to ensure this never happens again.

Will the Government commit to establishing an independent monitoring body to oversee state care facilities? Or will history sadly repeat itself?

Many in our sector are gravely concerned about the present Government’s ongoing policies and decisions that continue to perpetuate harm. Boot camps being one that is top of mind.

These actions contradict the very vision outlined in He Māra Tipu – Vision for the future, the royal commission’s report.

The narrative of apology must include prevention and intervention, highlighting the ongoing abuse in care systems. Wise experts in the community need to craft policy. It is essential to get the basics right.

The ordering of necessary steps that must be taken to heal is all wrong. This sequencing is not tika or pono. You cannot address and restore tapu and mana in this way.

From my professional point of view, gained from decades working with offenders and people who have been harmed, the first thing they must do is change their behaviour and they do that by looking at what mechanisms are in place that maintain this abuse – followed by an apology.

I urge immediate, systemic change and reform. Survivors need prompt financial redress too. The Treasury Bid appropriation for MSD is sitting in the 2024 Budget already.

I call on all New Zealanders to support survivors in this critical movement towards real justice.

The apology process has been unacceptable in terms of the time it has taken and the numerous previous governments that have refused to engage and contend with the steps required to right the historic and present wrongs.

It is going to take courageous political leadership that is willing to put survivors’ priorities above its own political comfort.

Today our national network, TOAH-NNEST, stands in solidarity with survivors of state and faith-based care and their whānau.

We honour their resilience, courage and powerful collective effort that brought our nation to this moment, especially remembering those who are no longer here to witness this atonement.

We especially remember those who died waiting for this apology – those whose pain and suffering were compounded by institutional repression that made it impossible for them to have their voices heard.

For some, the unbearable load of their abuse and the shame imposed by the system led them to the tragic decision that they could not carry on.

The royal commission has provided a clear and coherent programme of work with defined timeframes for action.

Now it is our collective responsibility to hold the Government and faith-based organisations to account for delivering the reforms that survivors urgently need.

Survivors deserve more than just words. They need fundamental reform. It is time for real action and system change.