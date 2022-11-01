Wastewater treatment is an enormous process.

Joining the call for a rethink on the path towards water reform, Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden last night said change is needed.

"Our current way of working is not fit for purpose nor sustainable, but the future of Three Waters and the associated reform programme is causing widespread confusion and division across communities."

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden.

Changes need to be in step with the community, he said, and the reform programme is "out of step", citing the need to deal with climate change, the ongoing regulatory pressure as well as the district's fast growth.

"Council needs to be prepared to deal with three waters - wastewater, stormwater and drinking water - differently.

"My commitment, together with the elected members of Horowhenua District Council, is to work in good faith with the Government on behalf of our community to ensure that Three Waters reform delivers infrastructure outcomes that maintain community voice, ownership and accountability."

Councils around the country have called for a better understanding of the scale of three waters changes and plans for transition, and many are questioning whether the proposed reform is doing enough to consider the communities that they have long served.

Part of Levin's water treatment plant.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has called for a halt to any work being carried out towards three waters reform, claiming there is no community support for it.

Brown, Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon, and Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger, have come up with an alternative, which will keep the assets in local hands, still allow for a meaningful role for mana whenua, while keeping the new regulator, Taumata Arowau, working.

Wairoa District has also thrown its weight behind this plan.

Horowhenua is one of 27 councils that founded Communities 4 Local Democracy group and voted to oppose the reforms in February.