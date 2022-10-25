Alan Young would like to see efficient council spending.

Market gardening has shaped the life and work ethic of Levin business owner and brand new Horowhenua District Councillor Alan Young.

"It is a good way to learn to work hard, get on with it, no matter what," he said.

He mixed veg growing and picking with school, then with university, cheffing and eventually his own business. He studied political science at Victoria University and decided after five years in the moderately big smoke, to return home.

"Horowhenua is a great place to live, everything is here and it is all close by. Ultimately it was about family for me too."

Young managed to get his hands on a franchise for Noodle Canteen 10 years ago but never gave up on political ambitions or his interest in politics.

He tried during the last election and missed out on a seat representing the Levin Ward. This time he's in.

"Politics plays a big role in people's lives. They should be interested."

At university he worked as an executive for the student association for a few years. His background in market gardening is very helpful in his franchise, where a lot of vegetables are needed.

"I know so many growers and can deal directly with them."

As a councillor he wants to do the right thing for the ratepayers.

"Young people see things differently and I hope I can get my viewpoint across to the other councillors. I think they are a great team."

He said education and entertainment, nightlife especially, is missing in Horowhenua and that is why so many leave and only a few return.

"All my friends from school have dispersed around the country and overseas. A good environment for young people to hang out is needed."

He said Horowhenua is home for him and is a great place for families.

Efficient council spending is high on his agenda, so is the need for the expressway.

"We have had some horrible accidents on Oxford Street recently. All that through traffic, especially big trucks, needs to be diverted away from the town centre."

Young will be the second Oxford main street retailer on the council. Mayor Bernie's Paper Plus is just across the road from the Noodle Canteen.

Young said he's enjoyed the first few weeks of induction learning the ropes and getting to know a lot of people. He can't wait for the swearing in tomorrow night.

He said he is eager to get stuck in. "I have had a lot of in-depth discussion with the other councillors already."