Amber Rollinson on stage in Newsies Jr at Levin Little Theatre.

An aspiring young stage performer from Levin is about to immerse herself in the art on a dream trip to Australia.

Amber Rollinson will head to Sydney this week to attend the Junior Theatre Festival along with 20 other teenage performers from around New Zealand.

For Rollinson, it represented an opportunity to learn more and develop skills in the performing arts as part of the first NZ group to perform at the festival.

The performing arts was her passion and the festival is Australia's largest celebration of young people and musical theatre.

"It's a chance to take part in new experiences, getting to do something I love at an international level. I'm looking forward to meeting other people from around the country and Australia, who love the same things as I do," she said.

"I get to express myself, drama is a great way to build your confidence. I have had a chance to explore lots of different roles."

It was run by professionals within the performing arts industry - directors, producers, actors and writers - who also organise performing arts tours for Australian and American students.

The tour also includes an opportunity for students to see Moulin Rouge the musical and a tour of the Sydney Opera House.

Rollinson belonged to HYPE (Horowhenua Young Persons Entertainment), a theatre concept at the Levin Little Theatre for children 8 -17 years, under the tutelage of Linda Buckley.

It was through joining HYPE in 2017 and attending classes at Levin Little Theatre that she developed a love of drama and theatre.

Since then she has participated in shows at The Levin Little Theatre, Levin Performing Arts Society and at Horowhenua College, with recent roles as Ana in Frozen Jr, and Jack Kelly in Newsies Jr.

Amber Rollinson (left) acting alongside David Garwood in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Levin Little Theatre in June.

Rollinson loves all the aspects of theatre, such as singing, dancing, acting, and is always eager to help support younger performers.

Her focus next year will be helping to direct a show at HYPE.

Rollinson received sponsorship from HYPE and from Central Auto Services to help with the trip, and said she was grateful for the support.