Some of the donated food at Hope Kete.

Some of the donated food at Hope Kete.

A call has gone out to rescue food headed for the dump.

Hope Hub has more than 125 whānau that pick up food each week in Levin, perfectly edible items otherwise destined for the bin, or a pig farm.

Volunteer Charlotte Green said food rescue is not donating saleable food, it is about saving edible food that no longer met sale criteria.

For example, a food is close to its 'best before' date, but still edible past that. A 'best before' date is not the same as an 'expiry date', she said.

"Instead of cafés, supermarkets, growers and other food distributors throwing their food out, they could partner with us to get it to where it's needed, the community. We are not a food bank."

Green said food businesses are covered by 'The Good Samaritan Clause' under the Food Safety Act (2014), which meant no liability for businesses once it left their premise.

"We have transport and storage (chiller/freezer unit) to keep food safe in transit to the community," she said.

"The benefit to food businesses is they are helping the environment 'Zero Waste', supporting their community and saving themselves some money and time getting by reducing waste. Please get in touch with us to discuss partnering with us."

Hope Hub is a food rescue organization who are members of the Aotearoa Food Network Association (AFRA).

AFRA provide national support to local food rescue organisations to reduce food waste and increase food security. AFRA work closely with Foodstuffs, Countdown and the Government.

Hope Hub run a 'Freestore' under the name Hope Kete every Wednesday from the Hope Centre Church Building in Kent St, from 2-4pm, where the donated edible food is given out to the community instead of ending up in the landfill or pig farms.

Green said Hope Hub has 125 whānau members who were given one bag of food per household.

"People sit and mingle in our café area and recently we have had HLC Hospitality students making barista coffee for our customers in exchange for koha."

Hope Hub also has 'pop-up' shops where other donated food items, such as unopened school lunches, are given to the community via a Facebook post. People then come and collect. This occurs most days during the school term.

Hope Hub was also planning to put together 100 food boxes ahead of Christmas, with the emphasis on providing a Christmas meal.

Recipients will be chosen selected at random and all names would remain confidential.

An auction/quiz night at the Hope Centre Church on December 3 to raise money for the event.

Hope Hub has Tanya Moleta as manager and Charlotte Birkett as store supervisor, helped by more than 20 volunteer staff.

Any enquiries – manager@hopehub.co.nz, or 022 363 4409, or 027 3527693.