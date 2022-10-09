Juliet McLean.

Music lovers are in for a treat this Saturday night with two talented Taranaki piano players performing at the Tsunami Lounge.

The double billing for the boutique Levin venue sees Juliet McLean and Carylann Martin each doing a set, showcasing their different styles of music.

McLean is on an EP release tour, while Martin has played at numerous venues all over New Zealand to date - although the Tsunami Lounge gig will be her first time playing in Levin.

The Levin gig is part of a seven-show national tour for McLean to celebrate the release of her stunning EP Amaze Me, which was produced by Ben King (Goldenhorse, Grand Rapids).

Amaze Me showcases Juliet's well crafted songwriting and refined musicianship with intimate minimal production.

Juliet McLean.

"I'm excited to be able to share these new songs as they were written – just me and a keyboard with a story to tell," she said.



"Magical realism" is the term Juliet coined to describe the atmosphere she aspires to create with her live shows.

Audiences can expect an evening of compelling solo performance that will include songs from her previous two releases, The Dance and Unlash the Boats.



Juliet was raised and still lives in Taranaki under the steady presence of Te Maunga O Taranaki beside the ever-changing west coast sea - a perfect allegory for the work of this continually evolving, talented artist.

Carylann is a multi-talented musician and songwriter who has wowed audiences as a guest at many festivals and events throughout New Zealand.

Carylann Martin

Well known for her powerful lead vocals and her skill playing keys and 'squeeze box', Carylann has worked successfully in the professional music industry most of her life, playing a huge variety of gigs and featuring live several times on National Radio and Māori television.

A recipient of two Gold Guitar Awards and in 2021, a finalist in the NZ Country Music MLT Songwriting Awards.

She has released five albums, all reflecting her ability to connect powerfully to the audience through song.

Both artists will likely have music available for sale.

The show starts at 7.30pm start, $25 - bookings online on Under the Radar or with Adele on adele@tmv.co.nz, or 0211619154. There is no eftpos on site. Supper is provided.