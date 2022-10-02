Voyager 2022 media awards
Horowhenua ChronicleUpdated

Levin readies for Colombian refugees due to arrive this month

Janine Baalbergen
By
7 mins to read
Refugee support volunteers Ute Kreplin, Norton Atkins and children have spent time living in South America.

Levin is getting ready to receive the first refugee families from Colombia this month and the refugee support team are ready to help wherever they can.

"We have over 60 expressions of interest on our

