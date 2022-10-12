A leather bag being fixed at The Repair Cafe in Levin. They meet monthly at the Senior Citizens' Hall in Levin.

Saturday is International Repair Day and Levin's monthly Repair Cafe will be celebrating.

Repair Cafe is about promoting the value of fixing things: repairing household objects rather than throwing them in the rubbish. Repairing contributes to combating wastefulness.

Repair Cafés are not only a sustainable environmental initiative, but also strengthen social wellbeing. With the cost of living increasing; you don't always have to buy new stuff.

The Repair Café Levin, along with a growing number of 40 plus community-based Repair Cafés in Aotearoa NZ, are supporting their communities in learning how to fix things given by a wide variety of skilled repairers.

They are part of the International Repair Café Foundation and the national organisation Repair Café Aotearoa.

International Repair Days support the Right to Repair movement, which encourages manufacturers and lawmakers to have more electronic and other items come with the information and resources needed to repair them.

Repair Café Levin can fix, sharpen your garden tools too and check bikes. They can handle toys, as well as electrical household items, computers, leather items, jewellery, do sewing, and knitting and repair small wooden furniture. People can enjoy home baking and friendly volunteers.

There is also an opportunity to come and chat with Levin Repair Cafe people at the Age on the Go EXPO on October 28 at Horowhenua Events Centre Victoria St, Levin, 10am to 3pm

The Details

What: Repair Café Levin

Where: Senior Citizens Hall, corner of Cambridge and Montgomery streets

When: November 12, December 10, February 11

2nd Saturday of the month, except January 10am to 1pm

Cost: Koha

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/repaircafelevin