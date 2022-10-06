The 21st Supply Company of the 2nd Combat Support Services Battalion, Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment (RNZALR) will hold a parade down the main street of Foxton.

At 10am on Saturday, October 15 the 21st Supply Company of the 2nd Combat Support Services Battalion, Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment (RNZALR) will hold a parade down the main street of Foxton. The Company was granted that right when the Freedom of the Community of Foxton district was granted to that Company on December 11, 2010.

"It is a great honour and privilege to have the Charter for the Foxton Community bestowed upon 21st Supply Company, 2nd Combat Support Services Battalion. This is the only Charter to be bestowed to a Company size within the New Zealand Army as this honour is normally reserved for units," said Company Sergeant Major Carl Moase.

The last time the 21st Supply Company asserted its right to march down Foxton's Main Street was in 2016. Traditionally the local police challenge that right.

In command of the parade, will be Officer Commanding and Parade Commander, Major Mike Tatana / Company Sergeant Major Carl Moase. The Mayor of Horowhenua has been invited to attend.

In 1987 the Foxton Borough Council initiated this charter in recognition of the Company's involvement with the borough starting in 1983. Whilst this was approved in principle by the senior officers at Linton, where the Company is based, it was subsequently declined by the Army General Staff, much to the disappointment of Foxton and the Company.

"There has always remained a strong feeling towards the service personnel of 21st Supply Company who attend Anzac day services, Spring Fling and other events over the intervening years," Moase said.

There were two significant events in recent years when the Community of Foxton took 21st Supply Company into their hearts, and this was the severe flooding experienced in February 2004 and then the disastrous fire that burnt down the Foxton RSA clubrooms.

On both occasions, 21st Supply Company came to the fore, with service personnel and resources further cementing our close relationship with the Foxton community.

Foxton's Freedom Charter presented to the 21st Supply Company.

The 21st Supply Company is comprised of the following trades: chefs, supply technicians, petroleum operators and ammunition technicians to provide many outputs within the 1st New Zealand Brigade and the wider New Zealand Defence Force community.

Although dressed like any other soldier of the New Zealand Army, 21st Supply Company soldiers can be easily recognised by the green and white unit identifiers on their berets and work ethic.

Freedom of a township has been a tradition since Roman times when soldiers in uniform were forbidden from entering a city's boundaries bearing arms. The tradition has been continued in Europe over the centuries and several New Zealand towns have conveyed the freedom charter to an armed forces regiment or unit.

The Charter gives the 21st Supply Company "the rights, the privilege and the honour of marching through the streets of Foxton on ceremonial occasions with bayonets fixed, swords drawn, drums beating and colours flying".

The Freedom Charter is an official gesture of trust and was conferred by the Horowhenua District Council at a parade in Foxton on December 11, 2010, in recognition of the long association between the town and the Company.

Marching down Main Street armed and in full uniform isn't something any army company, unit or regiment can do.

The parade will commence at 10am on Saturday, October 15 with well over 100 soldiers of the 21st Supply Coy marching through the main street of Foxton.

The parade will be challenged by police on Main Street and a response will be given from 21st Supply Company.

The parade will then continue and halt in front of the Foxton Memorial Hall where the formalities of the parade will be conducted. The parade will be complete no later than 12.30pm

Foxton businessman and local Community Board Chairman David Roache said, "We're looking forward to this very important and prestigious occasion of the 21st Supply Company's Charter Parade.

"It's a great honour and privilege for our community to be hosting this event. I would love to see our community out in full force to witness this occasion. The Military has gone to great lengths to organise this very prestigious occasion."