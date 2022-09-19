Jamie Stout relaxes in one of the treatment rooms at the pop-up Caci Clinic in Levin.

Levin is about to get its own Caci Clinic as a registered nurse hangs up her uniform and takes a leap of faith with a new a franchise store.

After more than 17 years as a medical professional - including years as a regional clinical leader - Jamie Stout is going into the beauty therapy business.

Like many women - and men - Stout had been a customer of Caci in Palmerston North for the occasional treatment, and it was on the drive home to Levin one night that a light bulb went off.

Recognising a gap in the market in Levin for quality beauty treatment, she started making inquiries. That was six months ago.

Now, a pop-up clinic is open and ready to treat customers.

Anyone could buy into a Caci franchise, but it needed a registered nurse on site. Stout is that nurse.

"I am sad to be leaving the profession, but when this opportunity came up six months ago the train left the station," she said.

"It was a leap of faith, but I'm so excited. There's nothing else I want to do."

Stout was Levin born and bred, so it was nice to be able to open a business that would service her home town.

She said Caci was a trusted name in the industry and the Levin clinic is the 79th in New Zealand.

"It's created a bit of a buzz," she said.

Caci Clinic in Levin would do the traditional beauty work such as eyebrows and body waxing, and was available for all types of skin health therapy including cosmetic injectable procedures like Botox and lip filler, and other body care work like laser hair removal.

It also had a chill sculpting machine to remove unwanted or excess tissue, and could perform microdermabrasion, hydradermabrasion, micro-needling, sonophoresis skin infusions and LED light therapy.

A Caci visit would first involve a consultation to determine what treatments would best achieve the customer's objectives.

The Levin clinic would look to hire skin therapists and would have a technical adviser in store, and already there have been multiple applicants for positions.

The clinic is initially operating out of a temporary hub in Oxford St next to Steeds Pharmacy, while a new clinic was under construction in the Levin Mall.

The new premise is expected to be completed and operating by late October.