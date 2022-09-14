Horowhenua wants to consider other options before finally dropping the curtain on the Levin Landfill.

Horowhenua District Council has again deferred its decision on the fate of the Levin landfill. Its new chief executive Monique Davidson had been tasked with a review of the entire process, with the result that this complex issue, hampered by time limits, has been judged to need further exploration of other options, which were not included in the original business case on which the council voted earlier this year.

Incorporation into the council's long-term plans is now likely as any decision has huge financial implications and closure of the landfill is not the end of the council's obligation to deal with problems arising with the landfill in the foreseeable future.

"I would like to reiterate the complexity of the issue and the time limitations. While the scope of the work was not to complete a whole new business case, it was to consider whether all practicable options were considered and whether there were other implications that needed to be considered," Davidson said.

While the basis of the Landfill Agreement provides a good reason for why those options were not considered, for council to meet its statutory obligations, and to address the concerns of the narrowness of the approach to the Business Case, time should be given to consider these, she said.

The independent report now done presents an alternative view to the original business case on the economic benefits of keeping the Landfill open until 2037.

Davidson reminded the council that: "regardless of the decision on the future of the Levin landfill, the council needs to ensure it has met its legal obligations under the Local Government Act.

"In order for a decision to be made on the future of the Levin landfill, the council first must amend its Long Term Plan."

This means any decision on the future of the Levin landfill will now be a decision for the next council, as local body elections are about to be held.

The chief executive will prepare a briefing paper to the incoming council, outlining the options associated with the decision. It will include a risk-and-cost analysis and any other considerations related to whether the decision should be included as part of the 2023-20 Long Term Plan Amendment or the 2024-2044 Long Term Plan.

While a decision cannot be made at this stage, elected members cannot ignore the very real need for a future decision on this critical issue. Council CEO Monique Davidson

"While a decision cannot be made at this stage, elected members cannot ignore the very real need for a future decision on this critical issue. The impact of the Levin Landfill on the social, cultural and environmental wellbeing of Iwi and the Hōkio Beach community and catchment will continue to challenge the council's resources, and require the council to be world-class in the way it manages and operates a compliant landfill, if it was to remain open."

"We need to invest and put weight behind developing and driving a wider Waste Minimisation Strategy, in partnership with iwi, hapū and the community. In doing that, it will have the strategic context to make the necessary decisions on not just the future of the Levin landfill but the future service delivery and operations associated with waste services provided by Horowhenua District Council," Davidson said.