Foxton Police: Nick, Dee, support officer Kathy, and Sergeant Paul Adrian are keen to serve their community.

Foxton's thin blue line has been getting thicker lately.

The team now has six uniformed cops on the beat covering Foxton, Foxton Beach, Himatangi, and Shannon. They plan to raise their profile and presence in the comminity by patrolling more, attending more events and doing walk-throughs in shops targeted by shoplifters.

Sergeant Paul Adrian, who has more than two decades of policing under his belt, said he is proud of his handpicked team.

"Four new officers have started here in the last 12 months. All experienced officers, who have worked in Levin and Palmerston North prior to coming here."

He said Foxton is a great community to work in and one where police would like to be more proactive now that there is more man or woman power available, though police of course are available 24/7.

"Levin will help out if we are not available."

When it comes to complaints or warnings of misbehaviour from the public, Adrian said it only works if you can supply as much details as possible: car make, licence plate, description of the driver, exact position and which way they were going.

"A white car hooning on the road to the beach isn't a very effective message, though sometimes when there are multiple sightings in quick succession, we can still find them."

Two of the new to Foxton officers are Dee (from Palmerston North) and Nick (from Levin).

"Foxton is different from Levin. There is more of a small town feel to it, where everyone knows everyone and sometimes people are scared to talk to us even though they know who has broken in or stolen a car.

"Palmerston North is more full on. Here we can do a better job and deal with the same people several times. You can take an issue through to completion, while in a bigger place you may hand it over to others."

Meth is a big issue around the country as it is in Foxton. "Every shift we deal with at least one person on meth or one who wants to come off meth."

Adrian said policing has changed a lot over the years he's been doing it and he's worked in Levin, Palmerston North and Tararua.

"It has changed for the better. For example, the use of cellphones has made information gathering and sharing much easier and quicker. Our work evolves all the time as much as cime evolves."

He said police cannot be everywhere, so the public's help is needed.

"Even if you think it is may be nothing, anything suspicious should be reported. You will never waste our time," he said.

The team is helped by an experienced frontline support officer, Kathy, who has been doing the job for 26 years in Foxton, saying has worked with police and traffic police for 35 years.

The Foxton police will be very visible on Saturday when it will be their job to challenge the 21st Supply Company from Linton Army Camp, who will be parading, armed and in full uniform, down Main St.

They are allowed to do that because they have been granted the Freedom of the Foxton Community. Their charter can be found on the wall of the War Memorial Hall.

It is the local police force's job to ensure they do have that right so they will be calling the parade to a halt somewhere along the street, demanding proof of their right to do so.