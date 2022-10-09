Bernie Wanden was re-elected as mayor of the Horowhenua District.

"The next three years will be very exciting, though there is a very long list of projects waiting for us," said Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden who retained the position thanks to 5040 votes.

He beat retiring councillor Victoria Kaye Simmons (2128 votes) and returning councillor Sam Jennings (2710 votes).

"It almost feels like day one in a new job, really. Though not so much like a possum being struck by headlights. I am grateful and humbled by the confidence of the community. It will be full on for everyone on council," he said.

"We have a new direction now that we can build on and having eight new councillors means we have the chance to work collectively on a shared direction and vision. There is plenty of help available to the new councillors.

... more youthful, though there are fewer women ... we do reflect the community better. Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden

"Together with experienced councillors and the new CEO, who has been here five months now, I am sure we can offer all the guidance the new councillors need to find their feet."

He said the new counci is more diverse, more youthful, though there are fewer women.

"We do reflect the community better," he said.

He is confident Horowhenua has been moving in the right direction in the last three years and hopes to progress that in the next three years.

"Team building will be important in the next few weeks and the new councillors have a lot to come to grips with in that time."

Big issues facing council include: realising the Expressway, the various government reforms and climate change.

Ō2NL is the cornerstone of a lot of projects the district council will be working on.

"Formulating the right plan for the Levin town centre will be important, but it hinges on announcements regarding the Expressway, but certainty there will give us opportunities."

Climate change, or as Wanden calls it: not enough or too much water, will be another issue.

As yet he has no thoughts on a deputy mayor. A few old hands will be returning to the council table, who can share their experience, but "it is an important job. We must pick the right person. The choice of deputy will depend on discussions with the councillors as a group."

The new council will be sworn in on October 26 and their first council meeting will take place on November 13.