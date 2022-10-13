Horowhenua College is holding another get-together of students that attended the school between 1968 and 1973.

Horowhenua College is looking for former students from the Baby Boomer generation.

Did you start college between 1968-1973? You're probably aged 63-68 now. Would you like to meet up with a few old friends?

A group of former students organised a reunion 25 years ago that was so successful it attracted more than 300 people, including former principal Fraser Campbell, and 10 former teachers.

Now, they're doing it again, with a "Gold Card" get-together planned for March. More than 200 people are expected this time around.

Rod Baker, who is again part of the organising committee, said already more than 100 people had indicated their interest, while the goal was to contact even more.

More than 350 students started the school each year during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Many former students were still living in Levin, although most were scattered around the world, including an estimated 20 per cent living in Australia.

Baker said it was a rare chance to catch up with classmates, brothers, sisters and cousins of former schoolmates, and the aim of the reunion was for everyone to go home with an aching jaw from laughing and talking.

There were no cellphones at the last Horowhenua College get-together.

He said there was no email or cellphones at the last reunion 25 years ago, and while the organising committee was planning to make use of social media and other platforms, there would be some who didn't use social media.

"The thing with reunions is you either love them or you hate them and they can be cliched. We're just trying to put on an event rather than a reunion," he said.

Baker said the success of the last event 25 years ago was the impetus for doing it again.

The website www.goldcardreunion.nz had been set up with details of the event, including a page paying respect to those former students and teachers who had died.

Horowhenua College.

This event will run for three days - Thursday to Saturday, March 16-18. The first night would be a "welcome back" at the Levin Club, followed by a Hawaiian shirt night at the Oxford Hotel on Friday night.

A dinner would be held at the Horowhenua College hall on Saturday night.

Partners are welcome, and space available for caravans and campervans at motor camps at Levin and Waitarere Beach.