Denzil-Viper Tatana.

A promising young Levin golfer will have a chance to pit himself against some of the best amateurs in New Zealand this summer.

Denzil-Viper Tatana, 18, has gained selection for the Manawatū-Whanganui provincial team for a tournament in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

Tatana said he was excited at the chance of playing at some premier golf courses throughout the country this summer, and against some of the best amateur players, too.

Golf can be time-consuming, and as an individual sport requires discipline at the top level - but that's no load to carry for Tatana, and his love for golf shows no sign of waning.

Levin golfer Denzil-Viper Tatana, 18, will play for Manawatū-Whanganui in the Shand Cup this weekend.

"I'm enjoying it more and more as time goes on," he said.

"There's ups and downs, but that's golf."

Life itself has had its ups and downs for Tatana, who in recent years has battled recurring bouts of glandular fever that kept him from school and the golf course for long periods of time.

He is finally starting to feel like his old self again, suggesting he's over the worst of what can be a debilitating illness.

Tatana inherited a love for golf from his father Quentin who, before his son could walk, would take him with him on rounds of golf, even letting him crawl around the greens as he putted.

"I love golf, but I'm just a hacker," Quentin said.

It wasn't long before Denzil-Viper was old enough to hold a golf club, and he has played ever since, competing in and winning his first tournament as an eight-year-old.

Levin golfer Denzil-Viper, 18, will represent Manawatū-Wanganui this weekend.

He now plays off a one handicap and has played for the Foxton Golf Club's A-Grade Pennants team since he was 15.

Denzil-Viper Tatana has carded rounds of 68 at both Levin and Foxton Golf Courses. He holds a membership at both clubs.