Pam, Donna, and Linda from Horowhenua enjoy being part of the Kāpiti Community Orchestra.

Linda, Ruth, Donna, and Les are four Horowhenua musicians who enjoy being part of the Kāpiti Concert Orchestra, a community orchestra that encourages young students to gain orchestral skills.

The Horowhenua four and their non-playing friend Pamela, who is their refreshments lady, travel weekly to Paekakariki for rehearsals.

Donna, a french horn player from Foxton, said she enjoys it so much that it is worth the epic trip to play with the orchestra.

"KCO plays full symphonies and challenging music; so I don't get bored, which I love. And the conductors change each term. To be a part of a friendly talented group like this is special.

"The beauty of the music we create together feeds my soul."

Donna has been a member of KCO since it was founded almost 20 years ago by conductor, composer, and arranger Kenneth Young. She travels from Foxton with her partner Les, who is also a french horn player.

Les is from the UK, a retired IT specialist, and a former professional concert guitarist. In 2004 he lost his left arm which ended his musical participation. Meeting Donna in NZ was a lucky break as she helped him to begin playing the french horn with one arm.

Les also plays in other ensembles but said KCO was patient and caring enough to nurture his playing right from the beginning almost eight years ago.

"I get to play some of the most wonderful music with a great group of highly competent, friendly, and professionally minded classical musicians."

Ruth, who lives on a rural property in Manakau, has started playing the cello again, as she heads into retirement, after a 35-year hiatus. While at school and university Ruth was an active player in orchestras and chamber music groups, and supported her study paying gigs.

Her non-music career did not give her time to maintain an acceptable standard of playing but having a community orchestra like KCO has given her the incentive to start practising again.

"It is great how the muscle memory comes back and continues to improve, and it is lovely to make music again with a great bunch of people, good conductors, and a wide-ranging repertoire."

Les plays french horn in the Kāpiti Community Orchestra.

Viola player Linda Simmons retired to Levin with her husband Max two and a half years ago having had a long professional orchestral life formerly with the NZSO and then as principal emeritus viola in Orchestra Wellington.

An enforced rest from playing for 13 years due to chronic Overuse Syndrome, led her whilst still in the orchestra to extramural study of general horticulture, landscape design, and garden consultancy.

The break from constant travelling and change in career allowed her and Max to experience the joys of 30 years of rural living on their three hectare farmlet in Makara.

On returning to music making, she combined professional playing with her Wellington landscaping business.

Recently Linda was appointed chairperson of the Kāpiti Concert Orchestra.

"My previous professional life is proving to be most useful when it comes to suggesting programmes, soloists, and conductors."

Although it is an amateur orchestra, KCO aims for professional standards which musicians from all over the region greatly appreciate, along with the camaraderie and welcoming environment.

The two most rewarding coups to date have been the appointment of Donald Armstrong, NZSO associate concert master, as the orchestra's resident conductor for the next three years, and to commission an arrangement of original Klezmer music by one of NZ's leading and most prolific composers Ross Harris.

This composition Suite for Orchestra and Mezzo Soprano with soloist Anna Gawn will be performed at the final 2022 concert on November 5, 2.30pm at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, Raumati.

For further information: https://kco.nz/

For tickets see: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2022/classic-folk/paraparaumu