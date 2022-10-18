Grandparents Justin and Janelle Tamihana - with mokos Kaliah-Rose, Huia and Ngarongo - filled lots of rabbit holes on the Poroutawhao school's playground.

Grandparents Justin and Janelle Tamihana - with mokos Kaliah-Rose, Huia and Ngarongo - filled lots of rabbit holes on the Poroutawhao school's playground.

Justin Tamihana, one of two representatives for the Māori or Horowhenua Ward in Horowhenua District Council, is passionate about community and would love to see the cultural divide between Māori and Pākehā disappear.

"There is a cultural divide," he said. "I know what it is like. It wasn't until I was in my late teens that I woke up to the fact I was Māori and began to explore what that meant. It was all new to me too. Don't be afraid of the Māori stuff. Let's celebrate our diversity."

Justin Tamihana, Horowhenua Māori Ward Councillor 2022.

He said he started washing dishes and wiping tables at his local marae, picking up other duties on the way until, 18 years ago, he became chairman of Te Huia Marae.

"When I started there as chairman I wanted to fix everything right away. It took 18 years, but we are finally self-sustaining."

At 21, he was volunteered by his aunty to get involved with a Runanga fisheries committee, as he was already a keen fisherman. He's been on the board for 20 years now.

He said the money the council spent on upgrading marae water services was a game changer.

"We had only bore water - though it was clean and safe, it wasn't enough. Now we have the capacity to store water, and that means in case of a fire, we have enough to fight it. I think the council recognised the importance of marae when it comes to community and civil emergencies and the need for good infrastructure to facilitate that role."

Justin is familiar with farming practices, as he also farmed early in life and has operated heavy machinery including big trucks throughout the country.

"I saw over the years how bad the land and the environment were treated."

Grandparents Justin and Janelle Tamihana - with mokos Kaliah-Rose, Huia and Ngarongo - filled lots of rabbit holes on the Poroutawhao school's playground.

Justin has been involved with local politics for a long time as a cultural adviser and has dealt with three mayors and two CEOs so far.

"I know how they operate and also how the community feels about them. There is a gap."

He is part of the cultural team working on a number of expressways, including Ō2NL. He was a paper boy once and did barcoding at the local library. His dad's a teacher; his mum worked in food and hospitality and also ran a costume shop from home. He has three younger brothers.

Justin is a dad to two boys and two girls and has nine grandchildren, three of whom he and his wife are raising. At times, their home offers respite for kids involved with Oranga Tamariki.

He said he found the election campaign daunting: "I want represent the community - that means everyone, not just a few."

He respects kamuatua of all persuasions: "They influenced me throughout my life and I respect their guidance."

He said he discussed his plans to run for the Māori seat with his whānau beforehand and has their full support.

He describes himself as a team player: "I am a very honest person too, and I am open to all conversations."

"Relationships are key and you must be prepared to compromise. I would like to bridge the cultural gap and perceptions people may have; I want accountability and transparency in council business. I think we need to ask if what is being proposed is something we really need or want."

(Left to right): Toha Eparaima, Caitlin Lavery and Justin Tamihana talk with students from Foxton Primary School about the importance of the river.

When it comes to waste minimisation, he will be looking for innovation, and that also goes for transportation. "I am not happy that our waste is going to go in someone else's backyard. And actually, for Māori, Bonny Glen is our own backyard, as the local iwi are part of us."

"The environment is my life. I want to be its champion."

After a battle with health and weight, he is pretty healthy now and very active. He enjoys the outdoors: hiking, kayaking, fishing, diving. He enjoys rolling up his sleeves in the community too - like as a worker bee at the local school. He also enjoys cooking, and can whip up a meal for a couple of hundred people at the marae in no time, he says.

"I am pretty happy right now. I am passionate about people and go out of my way to help."

He said he has had a full, varied and interesting life which made him the man he is today.

"I know what it is like, not to have any food or [to] be desperately looking for work and not finding it. And I know what it is like to have enough to be able to share, and that is a great feeling.

"I enjoyed school too. Horowhenua College was really good to me."

Initially, his election to the Horowhenua Ward seat shocked him. He knows he'll be extra busy for the next three years, but said it is all about self-management.

"I want to make Horowhenua proud and tell everyone I am approachable."