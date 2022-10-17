Foxton Spring Fling evolved from a street parade to an amazing market with over 100 stalls and food trucks.

Foxton Spring Fling evolved from a street parade to an amazing market with over 100 stalls and food trucks.

The annual Foxton Spring Fling is happening this Sunday, October 23.

The event which has been held 30 times is organised by the Foxton Tourism and Development Association to raise money for promotional activities, such as the free shopping bags local retailers hand out to customers.

There will be a $2 charge at each entry point.

"Initially we wanted to do this to celebrate the arrival of spring," said David Roache.

"It has become a marketing tool for our town and people come from all over the place. Last year we had 9000 visitors. This year it will be bigger and better."

Spring Fling Foxton 2019 Photo / Darryl Butler

Main Street will be closed off as well as a number of side streets, like Wharf St, Clyde St, Avenue Rd and Park St, where the entertainment will happen for the children.

There will be plenty of entertainment, including music as well as food trucks.

It all starts at 9am and by 3pm the 150 stallholders, who come from all over the country, will be packing up.

The next event will be December 13, which will be free, called Merry Main Street, and this will be primarily for children, with movies at MAVTech, and a visit to Santa of course.