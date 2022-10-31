Dairy cattle will be in to win an RAS medal this year.

Horowhenua's AP&I Show has scored yet another Royal Event for its show. In January 2023, the dairy section will be the Royal Event, courtesy of the Royal Agricultural and Pastoral Society (RAS).

Royal Events were started by the society in 2001 to promote specific sections at agricultural shows around the country. In 2023, Horowhenua and Stratford will host a Royal Event for the North Island.

Hosting the Royal Event means the chance to win the RAS Supreme Champion medal, with its red, white and blue ribbons, or a Champion medal with ribbons, which were instituted in 2018.

In 2013 and 2021, Horowhenua hosted the Royal Event for its home industries and sheep sections.

Rodney Hudson, who has been the chief steward for the dairy section of the Horowhenua show for the past year, said any Royal Event attracts competitors from around the country.

"Royal Show medals are hard to get and very prestigious, as only one show gets the opportunity each year."

Hudson, a dairy farmer from Ōhau, has been involved with the show for years and said he had been exhibiting since he was five.

"The chance of winning an RAS medal will bring in more competitors, and I am expecting 100-120 cattle to be in to contest the medal from all breeds."

He said the various breeding societies have selected the judges for the event. In Horowhenua's case, the duty judge will come up from Ashburton and other judges will be from Waikato.

"They give us a list of judges to chose from, and we try and pick someone who doesn't have to travel too far."

As chief steward, it will be Hudson's job to oversee the dairy cattle section, make sure all runs smoothly and on-time, and see that no-one breaks the rules. He is hoping to show some of his own cattle, too.

The annual AP&I Show is a unique opportunity for everyone to get to know the farming sector in a safe environment, with dairy, beef cattle, sheep, pigs, and alpacas on show. There will be food trucks, a trade show - where local organisations show what they do - and local bakers, preservers and other craft people will have their own section to compete in.

On Thursday, prior to the show, the horse events start. Wood-chopping and sheep shearing can be enjoyed, as well as dog trials.

There will be entertainment, including music, and the small animal nursery tent is always popular with kids.

Annual membership of the Horowhenua AP&I Show costs $40 for a family of four and includes two adult tickets and two children's tickets to the annual show, plus a car pass for both Saturday and Sunday.

Entry to the show will cost $12 per adult and $5 for kids under 15, while pre-schoolers go in free.

The show will be held on 21 and 22 January at the Levin Show Grounds, Victoria Street, Levin.

For more information, visit: www.levinapishow.co.nz.