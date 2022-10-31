Prabodha "Arthur" Arthavidu has made an immediate impact for Horowhenua-Kapiti.

Prabodha "Arthur" Arthavidu has made an immediate mark on Horowhenua-Kāpiti cricket - less than 24 hours after arriving from the other side of the world.

The 30-year-old touched down in New Zealand after spending 45 hours on flights from Dubai, donning his whites the very next day for his new province in a Furlong Cup match against Taranaki.

Not only did he shrug off the effects of jetlag, he anchored the innings against a strong Taranaki bowling attack to top score for the home team with 67 off 91 balls at Donnelly Park.

There was no question of taking a few days off to find his feet. He lives for the game that has given him so much, especially in tough times.

Arthavidu was born and raised in Sri Lanka. He lost his father, Thilakawansha, suddenly, when he was 14.

He was playing cricket at the time and returned to the pavilion to learn that his father, who had been watching the game, had died while he was batting.

It was a huge shock for the youngster, his mother and younger sister, but in the midst of the personal turmoil, it was cricket that turned into a guiding light.

Not long after his father died he gained selection for the Sri Lankan under-15 team and earned a cricket scholarship, and so started a journey with the sport that had enabled him to travel the world, earning a living along the way.

"It's been more than a game for me my whole life," he said.

"Cricket has given me so much ... everything I have now is all through cricket and because of cricket, so you always want to give back to the game."

"I have a true belief in that and coaching is a way you can give back that passion and enjoyment. It's quite important."

"You can't forget your roots and where you come from, and you never take things for granted," he said, shaking his right leg to show off his adidas shoes.

"Like these shoes."

"When times are tough on the field you put it in perspective ... no matter how hard things get you have to believe that if you work hard you will get there."

"I had a mindset about what I wanted to become and put my head down and worked hard to achieve that."

The top-order batsman and spin bowler had worked in community cricket roles and played domestic cricket in New Zealand before, initially in South Canterbury and then Marlborough, and also played first-class cricket in Sri Lanka.

Incidentally, he has scored a century against HK, one of four centuries he scored when playing for Marlborough.

More recently he was coach of the Bahrain women's national team, their U19 men's team, and also assisted with fielding and batting coaching with the national side.

He said it was a great experience, but when the opportunity knocked to come back to New Zealand, he couldn't turn it down.

Arthavidu had got to know HK coach Chad Law when playing for Marlborough against HK, and they had built up a rapport.

He was looking to join HK prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, but then kept in touch with Law and was happy the door was still open when border restrictions were lifted.

Law said Arthavidu would be a huge asset to the region.

"He's down to earth and a really good guy and will hopefully add some depth to the team and some good guidance on and off the field," he said.

As well as playing, his experience will be put to use working alongside Law running junior development programmes, and running programmes in schools.

Arthavidu will play his club cricket for Weraroa and had already met with some of his future clubmates.

He said he was excited about the representative and club season ahead. He was one of four players to debut for HK in the loss to Taranaki, along with Jesse Parker, Matt Wilson, and Daniel Franks.

He had only been in Horowhenua less than a week, but already liked what he saw.

"I like the atmosphere. It's calm and cool," he said.

Arthavidu was expecting the arrival of his wife and young children to Levin soon - his youngest daughter is just 3 months - and was hoping to find rental accommodation for his family.

"If you know of anything ..." he said.

Meanwhile, in a rain-affected match, Taranaki batted first and declared at 299/9 after 90 overs, sharing the runs around.

HK were all out in replay for 195 late on the second day in the 48th over.

TARANAKI v HOROWHENUA-KĀPITI

Taranaki - batting

Bailey Wisnewski b Daemon Kennett 20

Dean Robinson c Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage b Jesse Parker 35

Kurt Leuthart c Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage b Jesse Parker 36

Josh Borrell c Jamie Pinfold b Jesse Parker 1

Liam Mudderidge 58

Davis Mills b Zack Benton 10

Jarred Cunningham run out Daemon Kennett 0

Ryan Watson 29

Shay Smith b Carter Andrews 41

Robson Chapman not out 42

Michael Blanks not out 12

Total: 9 / 299 (90 Overs)

HMC Horowhenua-Kāpiti - bowling

Overs - Maidens - Wides - No Balls - Wickets - Economy - Runs

Zack Benton 29 9 0 1 3 2.62 76

Carter Andrews 18 4 0 0 1 4.00 72

Daemon Kennett 10 4 0 0 1 1.70 17

Jaedyn Dawson 11 2 0 0 0 2.90 32

Jesse Parker 15 1 0 1 3 4.06 61

Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage 7 1 0 0 0 4.00 28



HMC Horowhenua-Kāpiti - batting

Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage c Jarred Cunningham b William Jull 67

Mathew Wilson c Bailey Wisnewski b Shay Smith 20

Andrew Simpson c b Robson Chapman 28

Bailey Te Tomo c b Michael Blanks 1

Blake de burgh c Jarred Cunningham b William Jull 14

Daniel Franks bowled Watson 0

Jamie Pinfold c Jarred Cunningham b Watson 0

Carter Andrews c Kurt Leuthart b Davis Mills 21

Jesse Parker b William Jull 18

Zack Benton not out 0

Daemon Kennett lbw Davis Mills 0

Total: 10 / 172 (48.5 Overs)

Taranaki Bowling

Overs - Maidens - Wides - No Balls - Wickets - Economy - Runs

Ryan Watson 14 3 0 0 2 3.35 47

Shay Smith 9 1 0 0 1 3.66 33

Michael Blanks 7 1 0 0 1 4.28 30

William Jull 12 4 1 1 3 3.33 40

Robson Chapman 4 0 0 0 1 5.25 21

Davis Mills 2.5 2 0 0 2 0.00 0