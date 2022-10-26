Mayor of Horowhenua Bernie Wanden places a korowai on the shoulders of newly appointed Deputy Mayor David Allan.

Foxton man David Allan has been announced as deputy mayor of Horowhenua.

The secondary school teacher was sworn in along with mayor Bernie Wanden and elected members at a Horowhenua District Council meeting last night.

Allan, who brings a safe pair of hands with more than two decades of local government experience to the role, takes over from outgoing Jo Mason, who did not seek reelection this term.

Mayor Wanden said Allan brought experience to the role and had a humble and composed leadership style.

"David has served the community as a Kere Kere Ward representative, on both the Foxton Community Board and Horowhenua District Council, and has had previous experience chairing the hearings committee, but it is not just his experience that earned him the role as deputy mayor," he said.

Newly appointed Deputy Mayor David Allan signs an oath as Mayor of Horowhenua Bernie Wanden looks on.

"David is a collaborative elected member who listens and seeks to build consensus. Even in the most heated of council debates, David has been a respected voice around the council table."

"With his support, we will ensure that council is built on a platform of transparency, openness and inclusivity. That's the mark of success that we want to achieve this term, and so I am grateful that David has agreed to take on this critical role."



Also sworn in for the first time at the ceremony were the first-ever Horowhenua Māori Ward councillors, Justin Tamihana and Nina Hori Te Pa, along with the other newcomers

Mike Barker, Rogan Boyle, Clint Grimstone, Paul Olsen, Jonathan Procter and Alan Young.



Wanden addressed the newly elected councillors, who stood alongside returning councillors Ross Brannigan, Sam Jennings and Piri-Hira Tukapua.

The newly elected members of Horowhenua District Council at a swearing in ceremony this week.

"We need to lean into the tough decisions required of us as elected members. Our community has voted us into office to represent the best interests of them and future generations," he said.

"While our life experiences and perspectives may be different, it is up to each of us to work as a team to ensure we do ourselves and our community proud. We want this term to be the term where we get things done."

Horowhenua District Council CEO Monique Davidson addresses the new council and their friends and family at the swearing in ceremony.

The first official HDC meeting on November 16 will formally adopt committee structures and positions of responsibility, with Mayor Wanden hinting that many elected members will play key leadership roles.