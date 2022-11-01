Reed Prinsep leads out the Hurricanes in their pre-season game against the Crusaders at Levin Domain in 2019. Photo / Darryl Butler

Reed Prinsep leads out the Hurricanes in their pre-season game against the Crusaders at Levin Domain in 2019. Photo / Darryl Butler

Levin Domain will host some of the best men and women rugby players in New Zealand early next year.

Hurricanes will play Crusaders on February 17, while just eight days later at the same ground is a Super Rugby Aupiki match between Hurricanes Poua and Chiefs Manawa.

It was a real coup for local rugby fans and the fourth time in 10 years that Levin Domain had played host to a Hurricanes match, the most recent in 2019, attracting a crowd of more than 5000.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union CEO Corey Kennett said he was excited for local fans, especially hosting a bona fide Super Rugby Aupiki match given the explosion in popularity of the women's game.

A crowd of 5000 turned up to watch the Hurricanes the last time they played at Levin Domain in 2019.

Of the 4500 registered rugby players across all levels within HKRU, almost half were now female.

Kennett said there was a clear pathway for young girls, first through non-tackle school programmes, then a college competition, then later a club competition.

There are now opportunities for women to be paid professionally, and the quality and popularity of women's rugby is no more evident than in the current World Cup that has taken New Zealand by storm.

"We've grown up as a country as far as recognising equality," he said.

HKRU now had a junior girls programme, a girls college competition, and a women's club competition involving Shannon, Rahui, Foxton and College Old Boys.

"Being a smaller province you can have challenges around numbers, but our numbers are brilliant. And we produce quality players," he said.

There was no financial boon from hosting the Hurricanes games - it would actually cost HKRU money.

However, any "profit" was quantified in boosting the profile of rugby in the region and giving fans and long-time supporters the chance to see some of the best men and women rugby players in action.

Kennett said it removed barriers for fans young and old to see top level rugby.

"We're very proud to be part of a large scale quality event. It takes a huge amount of work, but work we are happy to do and we are really thankful that our proposal was accepted," he said.

"We're thrilled and immensely proud."

"We wish to thank the Hurricanes for this incredible opportunity and look forward to working together in the lead up to this game. We also wish to thank our partners, Horowhenua District Council and Recreational Services who have provided great support to make this event possible."

TJ Perenara with young fans at Levin Domain in 2019. Photo / Darryl Butler

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said the players enjoyed connecting with the community.

" ... and I'm sure this game will mean a lot to local rugby fans in Horowhenua and Kāpiti as well. A couple of our squad played junior rugby in Horowhenua and Kāpiti, so the opportunity for our team to play Super Rugby on a ground in their home district is pretty special."

"We look forward to working closely with Horowhenua District Council and the Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union over the coming months to bring this fixture together, in what will be our final preparation for the 2023 season."

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said Horowhenua had produced some fine rugby players and thousands of people were anticipated to attend the match at Levin.

"We are excited to extend Horowhenua hospitality to both the Hurricanes and Crusaders," he said.

"Horowhenua has a proud history of producing rugby stars such as Carlos Spencer and Codie Taylor, and we have large numbers of rugby fans and players in the district.

"We're anticipating thousands of people at the game from near and afar, and we look forward to hosting them all."

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee said the franchise was thrilled to take a pre-season fixture to the wider region and give local fans a taste of Super Rugby.

Captain Hurricane, pictured with Niamh, Connor and Ella Williams, was a hit with fans when the team last played at Levin Domain in 2019.

"February is the perfect time of year for fans to enjoy some early-evening footy in the sunny Horowhenua," he said.

The match will kick off at 5pm and will serve as the Hurricanes' final pre-season game before the start of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Tickets for the coming Hurricanes-Crusaders pre-season match in Levin are $15 per adult and $5 per child. An exclusive pre-sale window for Hurricanes 2023 members will open in January before tickets go on sale to the general public.