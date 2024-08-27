Advertisement
St Vincent De Paul Levin’s The Vinnies Shop raises funds for foodbank

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
St Vincent De Paul Levin’s The Vinnies Shop retail assistant Kathy Fields beside some of the leftover books from the sale. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Lots of bibliophiles have fuller bookshelves this month, and their recent shopping spree means the local foodbank’s shelves are a lot fuller too right now.

A book fair, organised by the St Vincent De Paul Levin’s The Vinnies Shop and held at the Vincentian Centre in Levin earlier this month, attracted lots of bookworms and bargain hunters, said St Vincent De Paul Levin’s The Vinnies Shop retail assistant Kathy Fields.

“On the day the books were flying off the shelves. We had the book fair in the Vincentian Centre and the flow from that was people came into our shop since they’re beside each other. Both places were busy all day.”

She said the day was highly successful, raising double the amount of February’s event.

“We’re happy with how much we raised.”

The fair raised $1300 in total, with the money going to the St Vincent De Paul Society - Levin Foodbank, helping to fund food parcels for those in need.

Shop manager Stacy Lewis said she’s grateful to everyone involved with the fair.

“From the people who donated the books, those who bought them and the helpers we had on the day. It wouldn’t have been as successful without everyone helping out.”

Lewis said the next shop event is a $5 bag of clothing sale on Thursday, September 26.

“We will provide bags for people to fill with as much clothing as they can fit. We’re only charging $5 a bag.”

She said book lovers should check out The Vinnies Shop’s Facebook page for the next sale.

“We’re looking at having a Children’s Book Fair in February. We still have some stock left over from the book fair so come and check it out.”



