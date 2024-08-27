St Vincent De Paul Levin’s The Vinnies Shop retail assistant Kathy Fields beside some of the leftover books from the sale. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Lots of bibliophiles have fuller bookshelves this month, and their recent shopping spree means the local foodbank’s shelves are a lot fuller too right now.

A book fair, organised by the St Vincent De Paul Levin’s The Vinnies Shop and held at the Vincentian Centre in Levin earlier this month, attracted lots of bookworms and bargain hunters, said St Vincent De Paul Levin’s The Vinnies Shop retail assistant Kathy Fields.

“On the day the books were flying off the shelves. We had the book fair in the Vincentian Centre and the flow from that was people came into our shop since they’re beside each other. Both places were busy all day.”

She said the day was highly successful, raising double the amount of February’s event.

“We’re happy with how much we raised.”