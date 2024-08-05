“I’m a reader myself, I’ve always loved books.”

With a range of titles from classics to newer releases, Lewis said there will be something for everyone on the shelves.

“We have non-fiction with some New Zealand authors, plenty of fiction and lots by Lee Child. We also have children’s books and cookbooks galore. They’re all in great preloved condition. As well as this we have some antique speciality books with the classics like Heidi, plenty of Harry Potter and some first editions as well.”

Some of the books available at the book lovers fair running over Saturday and Sunday, August 10-11, 10am-2pm.

She said all the books are in great preloved condition and prices will range from $2 to $20 in price.

“First edition and speciality books will be around $20.”

People can also pay for their books with food, with people able to swap an item of non-perishable food for a $2 book as a way to support the foodbank which is also run by St Vincent De Paul Levin, said Lewis.





“The foodbank runs 365 days a year and the need has grown so much. We deliver food packages of grocery, fresh vegetables and meat items to last our clients a week.”

She said as well as supporting the foodbank they have various other initiatives.

“We have a meeting centre for people to come to for some time out, support new families with baby clothes, help people in need with household items, clothing and firewood and work with the Red Cross to help refugees in the Horowhenua district settle. As well as this, we visit the elderly and sick and advocate for people’s rights during Winz visits. I love my job since I’m helping my community.”

She said the fair is a way people can get new reading material and help support locals.

“We want to encourage reading and bring the community together in supporting those who need it.”

The Details:

What: Book Lovers Fair

When: Saturday-Sunday, August 10-11, 10am-2pm

Where: The Vincentian Centre, 7 Prouse St, Levin















