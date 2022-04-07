Levin Police have made an arrest in relation to an assault of a staff member at Horowhenua District Council earlier this week.

Levin Police have arrested a 51-year-old in relation to an incident where a staff member at Horowhenua District Council was assaulted on Wednesday morning.

The man is due to appear in Levin District Court today on a charge of assault with intent to injure.

Police were notified of an incident at the Horowhenua District Council building on Oxford Street at 8.12am on Wednesday morning.

St Johns staff also attended the scene and assessed the council staff member, whose injuries did not require hospital care.

The HDC building had remained closed to the public for the remainder of that day. HDC opened the following day with heightened security.