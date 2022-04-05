The first club photo taken in late 1972.

Tararua Rodders is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend with a trip down memory lane and a planned convoy over the new Transmission Gully.

More than 50 classic cars and their owners were expected, with some founding members joining the membership for a meet and greet this Friday night.

The club was started by Lloyd Wilson and Ian Clapperton in June 1972, formally joining the New Zealand Hot Rod Association once incorporated in March 1973, and is going stronger than ever today with 65 members.

From the beginning the club was active in hosting rod runs and attending shows and other events around the country. A number of those early members are still involved.

The club continues to stage regular events and is philanthropic in supporting other community initiatives, like helping oversee the annual erecting of Levin's Santa Claus and college balls.

A photo taken in 1972 has been unearthed of early members Lloyd Wilson, Ross Pickering, Colin Kimmons, Grahame Henry, Bruce Kimmons, Jim Henry, Trevor Hailey, Richard Hibberd, Steve Montaperto, Rod Baker, Mike Toft and Stuart Anderson. Ian Clapperton and Bernie Beissel missed the photo.

Other early members club included Paddy Enright, Brian Kaye, Joe Lomas, John Stephens, Terry and Paul Ashdown, Chris Edwards, John Cameron, Corrin Taylor and Bryan Allerby.

Tararua Rodders life member Andy Smith and president Dave Sayles next to a 1969 Chevorlet Cheval and a 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner.

Current president Dave Sayles said the club would have a meet and greet on Friday, meeting early Saturday for a run before a planned lunch followed by a dinner at Tatum Park.

On Sunday morning they would meet for breakfast and display the cars in the Fatboyz carpark before a planned convoy over Transmission Gully, leaving Levin at 10.30am.

Sayles said anyone was welcome to join in and the club always welcomed new members.