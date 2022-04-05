Horowhenua College was the scene of an incident that resulted in four children being injured during a fundraising event on Sunday April 3. Photo / Supplied

A fun-filled fundraising event being held at Horowhenua College was suddenly brought to a halt by the overturning of a trailer with 15 students onboard.

A St John spokesperson said they received a call to an incident at the college at 11.33am on Sunday April 3. Four ambulances and one rapid response vehicle responded.

"Four patients were treated and transported to Palmerston North Hospital in moderate conditions."

Police had also received a report of a vehicle and trailer driving on one of the fields at Horowhenua College.

"A short time later, the vehicle overturned and a number of youth were trapped under the trailer. Enquiries [regarding the incident] are ongoing," a police spokesperson said.

College principal Grant Congdon said the event was a hangi fundraiser for the Rangitahi Ora students, who had all been working hard to prepare for it since Saturday morning.

"There were about 30 students and 10 parents, including tuākana [there at the time] as well as two of the Rangitahi Ora teachers," Congdon said.

The hangi had finally been put down late Sunday morning and the team was taking a break, when a spontaneous decision was made to give some of the students a ride on the trailer.

The back field, where the hangi was, is very flat and Congdon believes a number of circumstances led to the trailer overturning.

The principal had been in contact with various agencies since the incident, including Work Safe and the Ministry of Education.

"We are very serious about the safety of our Education Outside the Classroom (EOTC) activities and do all we can to minimise or mitigate any risk factors," said Congdon. "As such, there will be lots of learning around our processes due to this incident."

According to a MidCentral DHB spokesperson there were four children between the ages of 7 and 13 years who suffered injuries from the incident.

"All four were discharged on the day. [Three] with upper limb fractures [who] will have follow-ups in a fracture clinic, while the [youngest had] minor head injuries [and was] sent home with their parents for observation," said the spokesperson.

Congdon said he was very grateful for the support from both the parents who were involved in the fundraising event and the community in general in regards to the incident.

A whānau hui is being held at the school whare tonight (Tuesday April 5) for the 30 families represented at the event to meet and talk about the incident.

"This will allow staff, students, and whānau to discuss what happened and for us to share information regarding our processes," Congdon said.