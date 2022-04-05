Horowhenua District Council main building in Levin is closed today (Wednesday April 6) after an alleged assault in its foyer.

Following an alleged assault in the foyer of Horowhenua District Council's Civic Building on Oxford Street in Levin this morning, the building will be closed to public for the remainder of the day.

Police and St Johns staff attended the scene and assessed a council officer whose injuries did not require hospital care. Police are now undertaking a full investigation.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said, "First and foremost my thoughts and concerns are with the impacted officer and those who witnessed the incident. I would like to thank those who acted quickly to support those involved, including local Police and St Johns Ambulance staff.

"Some Council staff are understandably shaken, and to them I say, please take care of yourself and one another during this time. If you feel you may need further support, please reach out.

"We ask our community for your patience, as call wait times may be longer than normal given we are a few people down today. The Civic Building will reopen to public tomorrow morning with heightened security protocols. "